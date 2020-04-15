Kylie Jenner and Baby Daddy Travis Scott have been asking these tough questions after getting together

Many fans have been asking what is going on between Kylie Jenner and her baby, dad Travis Scott. It has been revealed that baby Stormi's parents have been asking themselves the same question.

According to several adorable videos that appeared online, the former couple reunited to celebrate Easter together as a family with their daughter, Stormi Webster, at the Kris Jenner estate in Palm Springs.

A source said Hollywood life After the fun-filled reunions, Kylie and the rapper began to wonder what their next steps will be and how they will move forward in their relationship.

The expert person said: “Kylie and Travis are still in the same space they have been in for the past few months. Trying to discover shared parenting and trying to see if there is something more for both of them romantically. It is a slippery slope, and each day provides a different turn in history. It seems that some days they want to be friends and parents, and the next day they want to be more. They don't really know how much they want to carry things and are dealing with the process day after day. "

The informant went on to explain: “Kylie and Travis get along very well and will always make co-parenting Stormi their number one priority. Neither of them has any idea what the future holds in terms of romantic things, but they agree with that. They have nothing but mutual respect and will always be in each other's lives, no matter what. They are both mature enough to handle a respectful parenting relationship for Stormi, and that's the most important thing. They are confident that everything else will fit. "

A source close to the Texan rapper said the following on the matter: "Travis is not in quarantine with Kylie and Stormi, but after isolating himself for only a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped to see them from Occasionally ".

The friend stated, "He hasn't been there all the time, but he makes sure to spend quality time with his daughter because he's not sure how long this order to stay home will last." Travis has only spent time with a few people in his inner circle that he knows for certain they haven't been exposed to because he's still focused on making music, and even then, he makes sure to take all necessary precautions, practices social distancing always that is necessary. possible. Her family comes first, and co-raising Stormi with Kylie is her number one priority right now. "

It is still unclear if the two parents are still on the same page.



