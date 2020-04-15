Kyle Richards talks about the big RHOBH bomb and other season 10 secrets

History of the housewives?
Not exactly, but what will come in the new season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills It is certainly a rarity for any of the Bravo franchises. According to Kyle Richards, who was honest with E! Justin Sylvester in the last (virtual) episode of Daily pop, the ladies of 90210 "break the fourth wall,quot; during season 10.
"You know, obviously we don't refer to cameras or sound, audio, all of that, obviously. Or the fact that we're on the show. They're supposed to just be following our lives," Kyle explained. "But this season, they break the fourth wall, because there were times when people were using that to their advantage."
Kyle added that when viewers start looking at cameras and show producers talking, "You know things are falling."
She did not delve into details or names of names, but rather as the RHOBH O.G. He continued to talk about his experience filming the new season, things became a little clearer.
"You've seen some clues in the season's trailer. And like every season, you know, something always happens where someone drops a bomb. And a bomb drops this season," Kyle told Justin. "And everyone, more or less, like, I don't know, it was an explosion. And you see that everyone took their side, and who's caught up with who, who's fighting who, and who's not talking in such a way. "
Kyle continued, "It basically stayed that way for the rest of the season. And as you can see, we had someone doing a 'no show'. You know, I didn't want to shoot anymore. And that's always a challenge."
Could you be referring to a cast member? Denise Richards? The actress definitely stops filming in the exciting trailer of the season, and rumors have circulated about a scandal between her and Brandi Glanville for months. Denise has denied such rumors, but the "bomb,quot; that Kyle described in Daily pop It could definitely be related to the drama.
Regardless of who Kyle was talking about, it's the movement they stopped filming that really bothered her. In discussing some of the show's most incredible moments with Justin, Kyle cited the final scene of the first season in the limo with his sister. Kim richards and Lisa Rinna In the fifth season jumping on the table in Amsterdam, he explained that, although they were difficult times, he never shied away from filming them.
"Which is one of the things this season, when I see people who don't show up, I wonder, do you know how many times I wish I didn't have to show up?" Kyle said. "Or that I would have loved to say, 'Oh, I don't want to do this, I feel uncomfortable. Oh, I'm not going to that party, that person is not nice to me.'" No. So, we are here, we signed up to do this job: the good, the bad, the ugly. And here I am, ten years later! "
And thank God for that!
To find out more about what Kyle joked about Daily popmake sure to catch the RHOBH premiere tonight.
Tune in The real Housewives from Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML32ee2b636db36f9e9cef62e63a1e0c9114%