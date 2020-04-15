Kyle Richards talks about the big RHOBH bomb and other season 10 secrets

History of the housewives?

Not exactly, but what will come in the new season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills It is certainly a rarity for any of the Bravo franchises. According to Kyle Richards, who was honest with E! Justin Sylvester in the last (virtual) episode of Daily pop, the ladies of 90210 "break the fourth wall,quot; during season 10.

"You know, obviously we don't refer to cameras or sound, audio, all of that, obviously. Or the fact that we're on the show. They're supposed to just be following our lives," Kyle explained. "But this season, they break the fourth wall, because there were times when people were using that to their advantage."

Kyle added that when viewers start looking at cameras and show producers talking, "You know things are falling."

She did not delve into details or names of names, but rather as the RHOBH O.G. He continued to talk about his experience filming the new season, things became a little clearer.