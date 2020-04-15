KUWK: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Inside Their Thoughts on What They Have After the Easter Gathering

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott met over the Easter weekend at their mother Kris Jenner's house. However, are they the only ones who do their best to parent their daughter, Stormi properly, or are they back together?

Fans always ask this whenever they see each other's company, which is actually quite frequent since they share a daughter together.

When it comes to shared parenting, they're doing really well, but when it comes to their romantic relationship, they're still working things out.

They have been on a break since October last year and an internal report claims they know their joint Easter party has led them to wonder if they still have a future as a couple or not.

The source told HollywoodLife that ‘Kylie and Travis are in the same space they have been in for the past few months. Trying to discover shared parenting and trying to see if there is anything else there romantically. It is a slippery slope. It seems that some days they want to be friends and parents and the next day they want more. They really don't know how much they want to carry things and are dealing with the process day by day. "

Another source also shared through the same media that he and Kylie and Travis get along very well and will always make co-parenting Stormi their priority. Neither of them has any idea what the future holds romantically, but they agree with that. They have nothing but mutual respect and will always be in each other's lives. "

According to the unidentified source, for Kylie, managing her shared parenting relationship well is the most important thing that they have apparently been "mature enough,quot; to do.

"They are confident that everything else will fit," they said.



