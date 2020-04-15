KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian says she was not offended by the assumptions of the people she is pregnant with, here is why!

After posting a photo of her posing sexually in her underwear, Kourtney Kardashian was flooded with fans who asked her if she was pregnant! However, while some women may be angered by such assumptions, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained why he wasn't offended by the comments.

During an IG Live session earlier today, she made it very clear that she's not actually pregnant, but she also explained why she wasn't bothered by the numerous comments that asked if she was.

‘How I posted this photo the other day and many of the comments were like‘ are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant? And I could have taken it offensively and said "Oh my gosh, am I pregnant? "But instead I knew that I didn't look pregnant in my opinion. I've been pregnant three times and I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant," she started.

She went on to say that: "For me, it's very feminine to have curves and hug my body, so I didn't take it offensively and instead wrote," Let's put the good blessings. "Know, how to get a good vibe. I read the comments. This that I really liked said: "I thought you were pregnant because your body looks curvy, feminine and shiny." Then someone said something in a very positive way. "

Kourtney also mentioned his opinion that there is too much criticism about how people look, but also about what they do.

That said, it seems like the reality show celebrity is choosing to see the positive in everything.

Also, she really looked stunning and sensual in the photo she posted earlier and it's hard to believe that people thought she was pregnant.

As long as she has confidence in her body, such comments will not affect her!



