Kourtney Kardashian was offended People thought she was pregnant in her underwear Photo

Kourtney Kardashian spoke to Sarah Howard during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, and during their nearly hour-long conversation, Kourtney revealed that she was offended because people thought she was pregnant in one of her photos. Kourtney covered Health magazine and shared several photos from the photo shoot on her social media platforms. In one photo, Kourtney was standing in an orange buttoned dress. She only buttoned a button under her bust and left the remaining buttons open. The dress exposed her belly and beige underwear. Some fans thought Kourtney's stomach was rounder than usual, and rumors spread that Kardashian / Jenner's older sister was pregnant. Kourtney is 40 years old and the mother of three children. She works hard on her figure and is often seen on social media showing off her curves. Kourtney Kardashian initially responded to the comments with humor, but has now revealed that she considers them offensive.

Speaking to Sarah, Kourtney stated the following.

"I've been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like. For me, it's very feminine to have curves and I hug my body."

You can see the photo of Kourtney Kardashian that caused many people to suspect she was pregnant below. You can watch Kourtney Kardashian's full live stream on her official Instagram account.

Kourtney had denied being pregnant, but many people are still convinced that she is having another baby. A few months ago, it seemed that Kourtney Kardashian and his ex-partner Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie seemed to be having a fight. The two stopped following each other on social media and people wondered why.

Now some wonder if Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant and Sofia Richie is angry. Of course, there is nothing to indicate that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, let alone having another child with Scott Disick.

Kourtney is one of the many celebrities hidden in California while facing the Coronavirus pandemic. California extended the blockade until May 13, 2020, and at this point, it's unclear when the states will actually open.

Ad %MINIFYHTML97abe7766b704e869bc6e2adac71f99982% %MINIFYHTML97abe7766b704e869bc6e2adac71f99982%

Until then, Kourtney has been homeschooling her children and working her POOSH business from home.



Post views:

0 0