Kim Kardashian's daughter reminds her to put kids first when PSA hangs from social distance

Instagram

North, the eldest daughter of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; with Kanye West, he has previously interrupted his mother when she was trying to record her makeup tutorial video.

Up News Info –

Kim KardashianThe daughter continues to steal attention with her impudence. A few days after he called his famous mother in a makeup tutorial video, North West reminded him of "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star for putting her kids first when she was in the middle of filming a social distance public service announcement for California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a video posted by the Governor's Office on Monday, April 13, Kim began her campaign to stay home by greeting the people of California. "Hello everyone in California, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you," she said, before her 6-year-old daughter interrupted her exclaiming from behind the camera, "And North West!"

%MINIFYHTML12fe65b821da33723ffb8d69c90f0cea80% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Refusing to be bothered by North, Kim continued, "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you about social distancing. I know it's California and we have the most beautiful weather, but we have to start training …" He was distracted again. when North whispered, "I want to get out." In response, he said to his daughter, "You went out to your backyard and it's totally fine."

When Kim tried to continue her speech, she was forced to stop once more. This time, she begged North not to jump on the bed. "Give me about 2 seconds to do this seriously," he begged before continuing his message, "Okay, so guys, we just want you to be at a social distance. There are so many fun and amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have a lot of fun. "

"Trust me, I want to go out, more than you know. It is really important to do mental health checks on your friends and loved ones," continued the mother of four. Before he could finish, however, his older son with Kanye West She noted, "You should be busier with your children, not your friends," which prompted her to respond by simply saying "Facts."

<br />

Then Kim quickly concluded her PSA by emphasizing, "Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that's what we're all trying to do here. All right, that's it. Stay safe."

This was the second time in a month that North interrupted Kim while filming a video. On April 9, the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian He posted an Instagram clip showing off his "home beauty routine." In it, she could be seen distracted by North, who was still going to the bathroom where he made his video tutorial.

At one point in the clip, the television personality admitted that she was "hidden in the guest room because my children will not leave me alone." In response to her confession, her daughter screamed deep inside, "Hey, that's bad!" He prompted her to reply, "North, can I do my tutorial? It's all I want to do, a fun little thing for me."