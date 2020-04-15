Kim Kardashian says North West is running the house

northwest she is the queen of the western house.

Talking with Refinery29, Kim Kardashian shared that her fiery 6-year-old girl is "running the house,quot; while she, Kanye West and her children practice social distancing.

"I can't walk away from her," he told the store. "He's running the house, or so he thinks it is."

North's presence has definitely been felt by fans in recent days. When Kim was filming her "Quarantine Glam,quot; tutorial for her beauty brand KKW Beauty, the oldest in West's group made an adorable cameo in the video. Appearing to ask him if it was time for physical education, North stayed in the picture and analyzed how he wanted to sweat while his famous mother mixed in her concealer.

Waiting until North finally left the room, the mother of four turned to the camera and said, "I'm hiding in the guest room, guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my children won't let me in. peace,quot;.