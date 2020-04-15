Kim Kardashian says North West is running the house

northwest she is the queen of the western house.
Talking with Refinery29, Kim Kardashian shared that her fiery 6-year-old girl is "running the house,quot; while she, Kanye West and her children practice social distancing.
"I can't walk away from her," he told the store. "He's running the house, or so he thinks it is."
North's presence has definitely been felt by fans in recent days. When Kim was filming her "Quarantine Glam,quot; tutorial for her beauty brand KKW Beauty, the oldest in West's group made an adorable cameo in the video. Appearing to ask him if it was time for physical education, North stayed in the picture and analyzed how he wanted to sweat while his famous mother mixed in her concealer.
Waiting until North finally left the room, the mother of four turned to the camera and said, "I'm hiding in the guest room, guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my children won't let me in. peace,quot;.
And recently, North hilariously crashed the SKIMS founder's social distancing PSA. As Kim briefed fans on the importance of flattening the curve and staying inside, North interrupted by expressing his own opinions. "I want to go out …" he said off camera, to which Kim replied: "You went out to your backyard and it's totally fine."
Heading for the camera after telling North to stop jumping on the bed, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star joked, "Trust me, I want to go out, more than you know. It's really important to do mental health checks on your friends and loved ones." This did not sit well with North, who replied, "You should be busier with your children, not your friends." Overwhelmed by her daughter's response, Kim simply said, "Facts."
While on the subject of family with Refinery29Kim also discussed her recent KKW Fragrance collaboration with her mother. Kris Jenner, noting that every aspect of her new fragrance is a tribute to the famous momager.
"I wanted to give (my mother) something that I felt was really 'her' and that I would be proud of," she explained, adding that her fragrance packaging has special meaning. "That bottle really represents a bond between mother and daughter. When we decided on the shape of the bottle, it was between this or just a circular shape, but I really liked this idea that represented my mother and her children."
As for the woody white floral scent of KKW X Kris perfume, Kim shared that "it's (Kris) wrapped in a bottle."
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
