Khloe Kardashian is planning a second birthday party for True Thompson after the Coronavirus blockade ends

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently locked inside their California mansion with their daughter True Thompson, due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. On April 12, 2020, while most of the country was celebrating Easter, Tristan and Khloe celebrated True's second birthday. Due to the pandemic, they kept their celebration simple and intimate. Now, it emerged that Khloe plans to throw a big party for her little girl once the closure is over. Although there are different reports on whether Tristan and Khloe are back together, many believe that their behavior speaks volumes and although no one has publicly announced a reconciliation, there is much speculation that they were back together again.

Although details about the nature of their relationship have been kept private, they have certainly been made public as a united front for the good of their daughter. Tristan and Khloe have been photographed together since last Christmas when she suddenly appeared in Khloe and True's vacation photos. Tristan also doesn't hide his attraction to Khloe.

He often leaves comments on his social media posts to let him know how good he looks and how well he thinks of her.

Since Khloe has had no other man in her life since their separation and continues to spend a lot of time with Tristan, she can believe that the two were back together again.

What is clear is that when Khloe throws an epic birthday party for True where her cousins ​​and other family members can attend, it will be epic.

You can check out some video footage taken from Khloe and Tristan's little birthday party for True below.

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people interact and large meetings are no longer encouraged, but rejected. The Kardashians have been homeschooling their children and Kim Kardashian has talked about how difficult it is going on.

Khloe, on the other hand, appears to be completely at peace by staying home with True Thompson and has not filed a complaint about it. She has encouraged people to stay home so that the Coronavirus blockade can end as soon as possible. Khloe said she has things to do this summer and it seems like a big birthday party for True is on the list.



