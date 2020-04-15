Keri Hilson is forced to address plastic surgery rumors after posting this beautiful photo

Keri Hilson is back on the news, and this time it's not her fault. The diva recently went to social media, where she posted a beautiful photo of her entire family featuring her parents, three sisters, and a brother.

The "Knock You Down,quot; singer had fans delighted and confused at the same time. Many shared comments praising the beautiful family, while some wondered how three sisters can look so much alike.

However, one person forced Keri to respond to him after he accused her of undergoing plastic surgery.

The critic said to the talented singer / songwriter: “Your nose job was spectacular. Excellent surgery. "

Keri wasn't having it and decided to applaud writing: "It's called discovering the joys of the contour. You can take that line soooo many places BUT here."

She added: "I have explained this a million times over the years. Anyone who knows me personally will tell you that I have never touched any part of my body and yes, that includes my face. Now have I covered all the bases for the professional skeptics?

A fan applauded Keri: “You can clearly see that everyone likes perfect noses! All of you! Clearly the same from youth until now! People are crazy, wtf. "

Another sponsor said: "It is always someone with 0 posts and a private page." You have ALWAYS been beautiful ♥ ️😍 Those who hate will hate. Congratulations on closing that BS. Beautiful family. ❤️ "

This follower shared: "Keri, stop turning your attention to people who don't 1. lift their spirits 2. teach you something valuable. All this love under this post ignores those who hate!

This supporter explained, "Every reaction doesn't need a reaction. Clearly, this dumb person doesn't know the art of a natural black woman !!"

In the past, he addressed the rumor of nose surgery saying, "It is the same thing my grandmother gave me and I am not failing her." Some of us simply learn to accept our imperfections (and have discovered the outline and "angles,quot;), now I LOVE it! "

He also said that while he is not against plastic surgery, he has not gotten under the knife: "It is a personal choice, without any shadow. And I cannot say that I was never tempted to consider it when I first arrived on the scene, But I never seriously considered surgery of any kind. Finally, I learned to love every defect. And make more flattering decisions. "

What do you think about plastic surgery?



