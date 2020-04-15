kerala epass: Coronavirus blockade: how to request the movement pass in Kerala

one) Go to https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/. A page will open for affidavits and emergency pass forms.



The coronavirus crisis has affected millions in India. The country has entered the second stage of the blockade that lasted until May 3. People in many regions find it difficult to get basic necessities since movement is prohibited. In such a scenario, state governments have made provisions as movement passes to allow citizens to obtain the essentials. Here is a guide on how to apply for a motion pass in the state of Kerala.The first part is about how to request an affidavit.

one) Click Affidavit and fill in all the required required details like name, age, vehicle number, vehicle type, travel date, travel time, purpose, place, area, phone number, etc.



two) Attach a digital copy of your signature. The file should not be more than 1 MB.



3) Click Submit.



How to request an emergency form



one) Click Emergency Pass on the home page.



two) Enter the required details such as name, purpose, office, address, mobile phone number, etc.



3) Attach digital copies of your signature, photo, and ID card. Each file should not be more than 1 MB.

