kerala epass: Coronavirus blockade: how to request the movement pass in Kerala

The first part is about how to request an affidavit.
Go to https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/. A page will open for affidavits and emergency pass forms.
Click Affidavit and fill in all the required required details like name, age, vehicle number, vehicle type, travel date, travel time, purpose, place, area, phone number, etc.
Attach a digital copy of your signature. The file should not be more than 1 MB.
Click Submit.
How to request an emergency form
Click Emergency Pass on the home page.
Enter the required details such as name, purpose, office, address, mobile phone number, etc.
Attach digital copies of your signature, photo, and ID card. Each file should not be more than 1 MB.
Click Submit.
%MINIFYHTML5dfc71f5a4da593f6e8e70fef6da187514%