Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Daly's ‘Foodie Dance’ has astonished admirers: check out Brookie Dancing while snacking

Kenya Moore shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her social media account. The girl is eating a healthy snack, and what made the fans laugh out loud was the fact that she is dancing while having a bite or two.

Check out the sweet clip Kenya shared on Brookie's IG account.

‘Maintain this same energy every day for mommy lunch! Kenya subtitled the sweet video.

Someone said, "You are a good mother! She is beautiful!" And another follower posted this: "She is making the stamp of APPROVAL jiggle!"

Another commenter posted this: ‘I love watermelon 🍉 I do the same Brooklyn LoL dance 😂’

A fan posted: ‘Such a happy baby and a lot of joy. @thebrooklyndaly Hi Sunshine! Right, the quarantine attitude! Thanks for reminding us Brook-Brook! "And one person said: 'She is so precious … I am trying to copy her happy spirit … she makes a good body … A Blessed Palm Sunday for you and Btooklyn."

One of the Brooklyn fans said, "Yes, Brookie Cookie, you better turn around," and someone else posted this: "Brooklyn is the most beautiful girl in the world." Thank you KM for sharing your journey. "

One commenter said, "Brooklyn has moved !!!!" Put on some Soca music, "and another follower posted," I love how he rocks, which means he's so happy. " My vision of Daly put a smile on my face. Enjoy. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "She is so beautiful @thekenyamoore. She loves that watermelon @thebrooklyndaly."

In other news, Kenya made headlines the other day when it was revealed that she and Marc Daly may be trying to figure things out.

Kenya told Andy Cohen during a live video featuring Eva Marcille that she and Marc Daly will not break up after all.

It seems that Brooklyn's father Daly changed his mind and now wants to work on his marriage.



