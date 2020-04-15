Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA Draft | NBA News

Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA Draft and leave his final season of college eligibility by signing with an agency.

The 6ft 11in junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro. He comes from a season in which The Associated Press and league coaches named him first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick.

His scoring average per game increased 10 points from his second season to 14.0 as he started 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats (25-6) win the SEC regular season title before the postseason was canceled due to to coronavirus.

Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64 percent and made the SEC defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.

Richards of Kingston, Jamaica thanked Kentucky coaches and teammates for their constant improvement in a statement Tuesday. He said it is time to pursue his latest dream of being an NBA player, adding: "I am prepared for this step because of my time in Kentucky."

Richards' announcement comes a day after Kentucky top scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans testified for the draft on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.

