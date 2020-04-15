Kaveh Solhekol, The Insider – Premier League salary cap? Why Donny van de Beek is perfect for England | Football news





In his latest column, Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol looks at whether a salary cap would be a realistic proposition for Premier League clubs, examines how suitable Donny van de Beek would be for English football and highlights how enthusiastic they are. clubs to show support for the NHS

Is a salary cap a realistic proposal?

Paul McGrath was 22 years old when he was invited to Manchester United for a trial. He had survived a troublesome education to reach professional football for St Patrick & # 39; s Athletic in Ireland.

It was 1982 and Manchester City, Watford and Luton Town had made offers for him, but he had his heart set on United.

After a month in Manchester, he was invited to the manager's office and Ron Atkinson made him an offer of £ 101 per week.

That was less than what McGrath was doing playing football in Dublin and not much more than what he had been doing as an overnight security guard and apprentice roofer before that.

McGrath hesitated. He wanted a little more, but Atkinson told him to pack up and go back to Ireland if he didn't like the offer.

McGrath signed on the dotted line and became United's most naturally gifted defender of the modern era.

Fabinho in action with Mateo Kovacic at Stamford Bridge

"I was 22 years old and I was offered a career opportunity at Manchester United," McGrath wrote in his autobiography. "Leaving that room unsigned would have been like leaving the lottery office without the check."

That exchange always comes to mind every time someone raises the possibility of a salary cap in modern football. Why don't we have one? Wouldn't it make everything fairer? Well, actually, it's a lot more complicated than it sounds and it brings into play a whole new set of problems.

Many owners and CEOs would love to have a salary cap, but this is never going to happen, even though the clubs are taking a financial hit right now due to the coronavirus blockade.

A Premier League club owner admitted that a salary cap would be a great idea, but he was realistic enough to accept that no matter how bad things get, it's unlikely to happen.

"We cannot have one because it would mean that our league would not be able to compete with the other major leagues in Europe to sign the best players," he said. "We would stop being the Premier League, the best league. A salary cap could only happen if all European leagues also buy it."

I could present a compelling argument for introducing a salary cap, especially given the financial stress that clubs are going to operate in the short and medium term, but as one senior club figure put it: "It would help many clubs but being realistic is not going to happen in my life. "

The Premier League told parliamentarians that their clubs will lose more than £ 1 billion if this season is not completed. Even if the season is over, most likely behind closed doors, clubs will continue to lose lost time money and business income.

Discussions continue on salary cuts and deferrals for players. Southampton and West Ham have already agreed deals with their players and more clubs are likely to announce similar deals in the coming days.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

All 20 Premier League clubs made £ 4.8 billion last season. According to Deloitte, almost 60 percent of that, £ 2.9 billion, was spent on wages.

The top rugby category has had a salary cap since 1999. Since its introduction, seven different clubs have won the title in a 12-team league with 17 different teams competing since 1999. In the same period, five different clubs have won the 20th – Premier League team.

However, the limit is difficult to control effectively. In December last year, the Premiership Rugby announced a comprehensive review of its salary cap regulations after the Saracens scored 35 points and were fined £ 5 million for breaking the rules for three seasons.

What is clear is that only a salary cap would be introduced in English football as part of an initiative at European level. That would require the agreement of the so-called five major European leagues and their clubs, as well as organizations such as the European Leagues, the European Club Association and FIFPro.

The general consensus is that a salary cap would be a good idea. The general consensus is also that it will never happen.

Premier League clubs want to show their support for the NHS

This season will almost certainly end sometime this year, but what will the games be like when football returns?

Well, it seems likely that they will be played behind closed doors in the summer.

Wembley lights up for the NHS

It will be strange, but it will also cause silent optimism, an understanding that things are slowly starting to return to some kind of normality.

One idea that clubs appear to be initially willing to do is for teams to show their support for the National Health Service by wearing the NHS logo on their shirts when soccer returns.

I know West Ham, to name just one, will definitely do it if asked.

Donny van de Beek: perfect for English football

If we have a transfer window this year, it would be great to see Donny van de Beek playing in the Premier League next season.

Their Ajax contract runs out in two years and they are ready to sell this summer.

Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek is a 22-year-old midfielder who is perfectly suited to English football. He can also sit deep and showcased his talent when he played in England in the Champions League against Chelsea and Tottenham in the past 12 months.

Real Madrid is the favorite to sign him, but his agent has admitted that more than one club is trying to sign him.

Manchester United has been a long-term admirer. Seeing him play alongside Bruno Fernandes would be a dream come true for United fans.