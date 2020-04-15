Katy Perry was concerned about giving birth amid the pandemic, but she and Orlando Bloom are preparing for any situation!

Katy Perry is expecting her first child in the midst of a global pandemic, so it could be a little stressful for her. The singer and her fiancé actor Orlando Bloom are apparently quite concerned about giving birth as the quarantine continues, but they make sure they're ready for anything!

An internal report claims to know that while they are definitely concerned, Katy and Orlando are not letting nerves take over.

Being prepared for any situation is the only thing you can do to try to avoid a crisis as best you can.

Obviously Katy never expected that she would have to welcome her first child in the midst of a pandemic, but this is her reality and she is trying to get used to it.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "she doesn't want to be scared by things she can't fully control, she's talking to the best doctors and she's more than ready to have her child during the pandemic." Of course Katy is excited and anxious about the pregnancy as a whole, but she loves to eat like crazy and is taking it easy. She is taking all the necessary precautions for the baby and will not let negative thoughts take over. "

Although she is understandably nervous, "she is handling this pregnancy like everything she does in life, as a total professional," another source entered the same media outlet.

They also mentioned that she is looking at the positive side of all this, which is that one day they will be able to tell their daughter the crazy story of when she was born.

Another source claims that parents should seriously consider having a home birth at this time, as it could be safer in the midst of the outbreak.

Also, the singer has had some experience with this since she helped her sister in 2014 with her own home birth.



