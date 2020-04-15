Kara Keough's brother shares tribute to baby McCoy after his death

Kara Keough BosworthThe family continues to mourn the loss of baby McCoy.

A day after the above. Royal Orange County Housewives The star revealed on Instagram that her baby died due to complications during childbirth, family members continue to pay tribute on social media.

Wednesday morning Shane keough He shared a photo of McCoy's daycare, as well as an emotional tribute to his nephew.

"Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, may others find new hope and deep healing … and may he live through them again. May his legacy shine forth. in the form of lives in abundance: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude, "he wrote. "You can say that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that had an impact … that it was an answered prayer … that he was a hero."