Kara Keough's brother shares tribute to baby McCoy after his death

Kara Keough BosworthThe family continues to mourn the loss of baby McCoy.
A day after the above. Royal Orange County Housewives The star revealed on Instagram that her baby died due to complications during childbirth, family members continue to pay tribute on social media.
Wednesday morning Shane keough He shared a photo of McCoy's daycare, as well as an emotional tribute to his nephew.
"Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, may others find new hope and deep healing … and may he live through them again. May his legacy shine forth. in the form of lives in abundance: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude, "he wrote. "You can say that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that had an impact … that it was an answered prayer … that he was a hero."
He added: "May the angels guide you. Thank you, McCoy."
Earlier this week, Kara revealed to her followers that during the birth of her son, she experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. Kara and her husband Kyle Bosworth then she would choose to donate baby McCoy's organs.
"She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister and those who received her life-saving gifts, Kara shared with her followers." Until we see you again … We love you McCoy. "
Many cast members and co-stars from the Royal Orange County Housewives They have since shared their condolences to Kara and her family.
"Blessed are you, Kyle, Decker and your family. I am so sorry, honey." Vicki Gunvalson shared in the comments section. Tamra Judge He wrote: "I am so sorry, my heart aches for you and your family. Prayers."
Lauri Waring Peterson she continued, "I'm so sorry to hear of your loss, Kara! I can't imagine a deeper pain than the loss of a child! What a brave thing for you to do to help other little lives struggling to live! Pray for peace and comfort and send positive and healing thoughts your way! "
