Kanye West says he's not doing well after losing Kobe Bryant, "best friend,quot;

Kanye West and the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant used to be very good friends, so news of his tragic death really hit the rapper. During a new interview for GQ, Ye talked about the kind of relationship they used to have and admitted that she was definitely not doing too well when her "best friend,quot; surprisingly passed away.

The rapper mentioned, among other things, that he felt Kobe was the "basketball version,quot; of him and also explained how his loss changed him forever.

While the interview has just been published, it actually took place just three days after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter, as well as seven other people on board.

Kanye obviously managed to show up for the interview, but emphasized that he was not "good,quot; when asked how he was doing.

The interviewer then asked, "How is that?", Which prompted the rapper to explain, "Because Kobe was one of my best friends."

Kanye went on to say that ‘Everyone in our lives is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams. The way Kobe would say we all have to unite and win this championship is how I see life. At infinity, another level. This is a game changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, I was the rap version of him, and that's a fact! "

Their friendship began years ago after starring in a Nike commercial together, but it wasn't something they publicly showed much.

Still, Kanye often appeared in the Kobe games and the two have also been seen in Los Angeles.

‘We have the commercials that prove it. We go up at the same time, together. And now it's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things, but I'm not making trouble for an answer right now. We are about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We are not playing with them. We bring the trophies home, "shared the rapper.



