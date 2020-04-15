Kanye West on Kobe Bryant: "It was the basketball version of me,quot;

In his latest interview with GQ, Kanye West talks about everything from music to fashion to deceased Kobe Bryant. Kanye reflects on her relationship with Kobe, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with her daughter and seven other victims.

"One thing I thought was really amazing is that we were able to find a rhythm with the photographs today, even as out of place as it was with the loss of Kobe." We were able to go to the court and play ball. There is a street that I drive to go from my office or my home to the property where the domes were built. "You said of Las Virgenes Road, which is the street where the Kobe helicopter accident occurred.

"So now there's no way I'm not as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street." It's game time. There is no movement that we cannot make, or that we hope to make. "

If you recall, Kobe and Kanye did an iconic Nike commercial together, which Kanye mentioned when he talked about being the rap version of Kobe Bryant.

“Everyone in our lives is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams. The way Kobe would say we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I see life now. At infinity, another level. This is a game changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that's a fact! We have the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this. We go up at the same time, together. And now it's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things, but I'm not making trouble for an answer right now. We are about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We are not playing with them. We bring home the trophies.

Watch Ye's full GQ interview here.