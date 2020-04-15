Kanye West is still a follower of Donald Trump for the 2020 elections: here is why

Although not a popular political position among celebrities, Kanye West continues to support President Donald Trump, and the rapper plans to vote for him in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. In a new interview, West noted how Trump's economy has benefited people who build wealth by investing in real estate.

"I'm definitely going to vote this time. And we know who I'm going to vote for," said the 42-year-old man. GQ for its May cover story. "And the people around me and the people with their agenda won't tell me that my career will end." Because guess what: I'm still here! Jesus is king It was number 1!

Kanye West for the May issue of @GQMagazine. Photos by Tyler Mitchell. Profile of me. Full cover story here: https://t.co/Ag0Rd7NI5h pic.twitter.com/mugEpvB7Ct – Will Welch (@willwelch) April 15, 2020

West went on to say that he was told that his career would end if he did not support the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016. He then questioned what kind of campaign Clinton was running with a catchphrase like "I'm with her." West compared that to Barack Obama running a campaign with the slogan: "I'm with black."

the Jesus walks The rapper made it clear that everyone is entitled to his own opinion, and he believes that the changes Trump has made in the American economy have benefited people who want to build wealth through real estate.

West explained that he buys property, and that is something that is not taught in schools. Instead, West says children learn how to become someone's property instead of owning it.

Despite the backlash against his political beliefs, West continues to defend Trump just as he did during his Saturday night live It appeared a few weeks before the 2016 election. During the controversial speech, West said that whites ask him how he can support Trump because they believe he is racist. West said that if he were concerned about racism, he would have moved from the United States a long time ago.

Kanye West takes over GQ magazine 📸 pic.twitter.com/lBdrZ2qoZx – Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian's husband met with POTUS at Trump Tower in New York City just one month after being elected, and then visited him in the oval office. However, in late 2018, West said he had finished talking about politics because he wanted to focus on being creative.

According to We weekly After facing criticism for the shirt design for the Blexit (black exit) campaign, West made his political views clear before remaining silent on politics. Kanye West said he supports creating jobs and opportunities for those who need it most, as well as prison reform and common sense gun laws.

Ad

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us, and I support holding those who abuse their power to account. I believe in love and compassion for asylum seekers and parents struggling to protect their children from violence and war, "West tweeted.



Post views:

0 0