Kandi Burruss's daughter Blaze Tucker is always smiling! Take a look at her recent photos: people say the girl is twinning with her mother

Kandi Burruss's daughter Blaze Tucker is growing very fast and surprises even her parents. Kandi recently shared some new photos with the girl, and she's smiling at all of them!

& # 39; I love your smile! @blazetucker is always smiling! Hat and suit from @shopraisingace, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Awwww, my sweet baby, I miss her so much! I miss you all. I love the Tucker family! "And a follower posted this message:" Am I the only one who thought this was ACE? "She is adorable,quot;.

One of the Kandi fans said, "She looks like you, Kandi." That big smile and those sparkling eyes, "and one commenter posted this:" @kandi Oh, he looks like Ace in this picture. "

Someone else also said that Kandi's children are twinning with her: "Kandi, that's all you are." Your Mini-Month also acts like you. Mine does & # 39; ENJOY every minute & # 39 ;, and another follower said: He looks like his brother Ace in the second photo & # 39 ;.

A commentator thinks he smiles because he is a happy baby, he comes from a loving family, "while another person said:" That smile can change everyone's day! Thanks for changing mine. What beauty! & # 39;

Another follower also raised Kandi's children, saying, "Oh, she's gorgeous. Kandi, you only make beautiful children. Blessings," and another fan agreed, and also said, "@kandi, you can't deny her on Maury! She looks like you! Beautiful !! & # 39;

Someone else believes that Blaze is interweaving with Kandi: "She has your smiling eyes and nose." ❤️❤️❤️ lovely Blaze. "

In other news, Kandi made her fans happy when she shared an amazing Easter card on her social media account.

He introduces himself to the entire family: Kandi, Todd Tucker, Ace Wells Tucker, and his little sister, Blaze, and the two beautiful ladies, Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.


