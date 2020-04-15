"Just let them play" – Deadline

For Dr. Anthony Fauci, major sports like baseball and college and professional soccer can return for when summer is heading for fall.

The ubiquitous medical expert offered his comments on sports during an interview with Peter Hamby on Snapchat. (See the full interview above. Follow-up segments of the extensive conversation are scheduled to appear on the social network on Thursdays and Fridays.)

"There is a way to do that," Fauci said of baseball and soccer that are gradually being phased out. He did not specifically refer to other sports, such as professional basketball and hockey, which are also exploring ways to save their seasons. The sport has been a prism through which millions of people have experienced the start of COVID-19, with the suspension of the NBA season in mid-March as a key milestone.

Related story White House adviser Fauci says schools are safe in the fall, while LAUSD maintains the possibility of returning on May 1

In Fauci's vision, "No one comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, where they want to play. Keep them very well watched, make them test every week. And make sure they don't finish infecting each other or their family and just leave them play the season. "

League sources have come up with many different options for taking back the sports in the past few weeks, but no medical experts or government officials have approved anything official. Baseball could be played in designated areas in Arizona and / or Florida, according to a proposal. A "bubble" could be created in Las Vegas or the Bahamas, where the NBA regular season or playoffs could safely unfold.

Dr. Anthony Fauci names who should play him on "Saturday Night Live"

The multi-million dollar football business, meanwhile, is looming large for television networks, universities and professional teams. President Donald Trump recently called a conference call with sports commissioners, vowing to ensure that the NFL season starts on time with fans in the stands. Trump announced that several league commissioners would be part of the Great Industry Groups of the American Economic Renaissance.

Sports skeptics return to the survey data indicating the strong reluctance of fans to return to stadiums or arenas before a reliable vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus is developed. Athletes have also expressed doubts about the feasibility of playing in empty places, although baseball and basketball are slowly making a comeback in parts of Asia.

"People say, 'Well, you can't play without spectators,'" Fauci said. "Well, I think you will get enough acceptance from people who are dying to watch a baseball game. Particularly me, I mean, I'm living in Washington. We have world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again."