Jussie Smollett allegedly visited the bathhouse with a Nigerian-American brother implicated in a hate and crime scandal.

New reports revealed that Jussie Smollett and her alleged attacker, Ambimbola "Abel,quot; Osundairo, visited a Chicago bathhouse, suggesting that Jussie and Abel may have had more than a platonic relationship. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Abel and Jussie used to spend a lot of time together.

The source alleged that Abel and Jussie had a "sexual relationship,quot;, and that they often went to a Chicago bathhouse that required identification and registration. Reportedly, it is a place where many upper class men, gays and blacks go to hang out.

A source speaking to the aforementioned publication stated that there could be a record of their visits because of the record required for entry. The informant alleged that there was a possibility that some of the bathhouse records were cited in Jussie's next trial.

Ola and Abel have denied that they are gay, and also filed a lawsuit against Jussie's lawyers, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, last year for defamation. The two men reportedly filed a libel suit after the Empire actor's lawyers hinted that there was a sexual relationship between the men.

The two Nigerian-born Americans say the gay innuendo was particularly damaging because of his background. In Nigeria, the country has banned homosexuality and is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. If the man is married, he is punished by stoning.

Gloria Schmidt, Abel and Ola's attorney, released a statement alleging that her two clients had sat down and watched "lie after lie being fabricated,quot; in order to verify Jussie's false story.

Last month, the libel suit was dismissed, however, Smollett has continued to fight the accusation that it played a role in his own attack.

As previously reported, Jussie suffered considerable controversy in early 2019 when she claimed she was the victim of a hate crime. After the police turned their attention to the Empire Alum and filed formal charges, Jussie pleaded not guilty and claimed that he paid them $ 3,500 for drugs and not to organize the alleged hate crime.



