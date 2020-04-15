Jos Buttler: How I was ashamed of AB de Villiers during the IPL | Cricket News





AB de Villiers is one of the best hitters to ever hit the field and everyone knows he's from South Africa, right?

Turns out not Louise Buttler a few years ago, with Jos Buttler's now-wife and fiancee making a fake step in a hotel bar while her husband chatted with his "idol,quot; during an edition of the Indian Premier League.

"De Villiers was always my idol as a child, the boy who loved to see with the bat, and I met him a little during the IPL," Buttler said in a recent podcast for Rajasthan Royals, his current IPL franchise.

Buttler is hired with Rajasthan Royals at the IPL

"When I was in Mumbai, he said, 'Let's catch up for a beer at the hotel.' I was really excited. I went back to the hotel and said to Louise.

"We had to go straight to the bar since AB de Villiers was going to be there. I said, 'He's my idol, he's going to be awesome, so play easy and don't say anything stupid!'

"I was chatting with him for 20 minutes with his strong Afrikaans accent, and Louise says," What part of New Zealand are you from? & # 39;

"I was so embarrassed, and she was so embarrassed by me. I don't think I've seen him since!"

Buttler has helped in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by auctioning off his final World Cup jersey, the one he was wearing when he ran out of Martin Guptill to win the England title in Lord & # 39; s in July.

The wicketkeeper raised over £ 65,000 for London's Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, two specialized heart and lung centers.

Buttler removes bails to win the World Cup in England in Lord & # 39; s last July

"Louise's aunt is the chief of pediatrics at Royal Brompton Hospital and when it all started we contacted her and asked if there was anything we could do to help.

"She told us that they had launched an emergency fund to buy some emergency equipment that they would need due to the increase in people entering E,amp;E and needing treatment."

"I thought we could auction off my shirt and hopefully raise some money. He raised a good amount that can buy some really vital equipment."