John Terry to auction souvenirs for NHS and Make-A-Wish Foundation | Football news

Chelsea legend John Terry offers a glimpse of some of the shirts and keepsakes he will auction for the NHS Foundation and Make-A-Wish.

John Terry will auction off memorabilia from his game days to raise money for the NHS and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Terry created a Just Giving page in hopes of raising £ 250,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which had reached £ 188,000 as of 6pm on Wednesday.

Additionally, the former Chelsea defender and current Aston Villa assistant coach will open an auction on eBay on Thursday for various jerseys, boots and other memorabilia from his brilliant career.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of a special Off Script edition with Jamie Carragher and Geoff Shreeves, released Thursday, April 23, Terry said: "I was sitting there, inspired by what Joe Cole was doing. I wanted to make a real difference." . I have been a Make-A-Wish Ambassador for 15 odd years and it is close to my heart.

"I want to raise as much money as possible for the NHS and Make-A-Wish. The response has been incredible, and in less than four days we have raised £ 190,000. The nation's response has been incredible and I am truly proud of that. "

Terry said it would be a shame to have to play without fans, but says safety is paramount.

During the call with Carragher and Shreeves, Terry gave an idea of ​​some of the kits that were auctioned, including Maradona's shirts, Usain Bolt, and his title-winning Chelsea kits and boots.

Terry also reacted to rumors that supporters cannot enter the stadiums for around 12 months, saying it would have been difficult to play without fans, but insisting that safety is paramount.

"I couldn't imagine it, personally, as a player, I would have hated it, to be honest. For me personally, I wouldn't have enjoyed that at all. The reason why the Premier League is the way it is,quot; by supporters

"He also looked at us, we have been really good at home in front of our fans. It would be a real shame for us personally, but they eliminate it and everyone's safety has to come first."

"The manager and I have been making video calls with the players. The manager keeps in daily contact with the players, reviewing videos and tactical elements that he wants when we return. From the players' point of view, they simply stay in shape and with eager to go, like most players. "

Stay tuned to John Terry's Instagram on Thursday for details of the action, or make a donation to the Just Giving page here, and watch the entire script with Jamie Carragher on Thursday, April 23.