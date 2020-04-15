John Legend, Joaquin Phoenix, plead with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to reduce the state's prison population amid the COVID-19 pandemic

This week, Grammy-winner John Legend and Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix joined advocates for prison reform by calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to release some of the state's inmates during the pandemic. of COVID-19.

Legend tweeted a video Tuesday where he explained that the spread of the coronavirus in jails and prisons is threatening the health and safety of New Yorkers.

Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from getting sick and spreading. # COVID-19. @NYGovCuomo, It is time to act. pic.twitter.com/xg0UBLYWrQ – John Legend (@johnlegend) April 14, 2020

"When someone is incarcerated, there is no social distancing, and guaranteeing good hygiene is not an option," said the singer-songwriter. "Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people, and those who work in prisons, from getting sick and passing the virus on."

Legend continued in his video saying that now is the time for Governor Cuomo to act, and that he can make New York's communities safer and healthier by reducing the prison population. Legend asked Cuomo to grant immediate clemency to people close to their release date, to people incarcerated for parole violations, and to inmates who are vulnerable due to their age and underlying health conditions.

"Governor Cuomo, release them now. Thank you and I hope you are having a good week, take care of yourself," said Legend.

The Release Aging People in Prison campaign also posted a video from Phoenix this week featuring the jester star explaining the importance of releasing inmates.

"I ask Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison," said Phoenix. “The lives of so many people depend on their action. No one deserves to die in prison for COVID-19. "

A message from award-winning actor Oscar Joaquin Phoenix: "I am calling @NYGovCuomo take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on their action. No one deserves to die in prison for COVID-19. " #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV – Campaign to free people in prison (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020

Governor Cuomo has the power to grant clemency to anyone serving a sentence in a New York state prison, according to the state constitution. This means that you can reduce a sentence or grant the release of any inmate.

According to Page sixGovernor Cuomo ordered the release of 1,100 low-level parole violators in late March due to COVID-19. But, the Campaign for the Liberation of People in Prison is asking for more. The activist group fights for older prisoners who receive "death by imprisonment,quot; sentences.

Ad

As of April 14, there have been 618 prison employees, 150 prisoners, and 24 parolees in the New York State prison system who have tested positive for COVID-19. Four people incarcerated have died, as well as four people on probation and an employee of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.



Post views:

0 0