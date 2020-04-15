Jofra Archer is really competitive despite the laid back attitude, says Jason Gillespie | Cricket News

"We cannot just look at appearances and assume that the players are not engaged or do not care."





%MINIFYHTMLdfed5769bf14a773f6967f92a6c0714982% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video Jofra Archer is a very competitive cricketer, says Jason Gillespie

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie says Jofra Archer's calm personality shouldn't mask how passionate he is about cricket.

Barbados-born sailor Archer burst onto the international scene in 2019, playing the Super Over in England's thrilling World Cup victory over New Zealand and taking 22 wickets in the savage Ashes series.

The 24-year-old has mixed loud hitters with humorous moments during his career in England so far, including when he jumped onto a Segway before a game day in New Zealand.

Speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast For a training special, Gillespie, Archer's coach at the household level, said: "Jofra could be absolutely anything, there's no question about it.

"Where sometimes people question is that they have a very relaxed behavior and that can hide a real competitiveness."

Archer sustained an elbow injury in South Africa this winter

"We cannot just look at appearances and assume that the players are not engaged or do not care."

"I remember playing cricket with Paul Reiffel (for Australia). He may have been relaxed on the field, but he was one of the most competitive players I played with or against."

On Archer, Gillespie continued: "I remember that during the World Cup, when he had a couple of days off, he would come to see the boys on his Sussex team.

"Sometimes he would take a little bat or bowl and just be around the boys. He's a loyal young man. He feels like the club gave him a chance and he wants to pay for that faith."

"I don't think we'll see much of him in the years to come (through his commitments to England), but I think he's an excellent boy."