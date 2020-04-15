Joe Philbin: The Warrington Wolves are open to play three games a week | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML5b1760e9b7345faccdf35614acd6b1fd79% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video















1:51



Joe Philbin tells Sky Sports News what it was like when his partner gave birth during the coronavirus blockade, and he also thinks of potentially playing three times a week.

Joe Philbin tells Sky Sports News what it was like when his partner gave birth during the coronavirus blockade, and he also thinks of potentially playing three times a week.

Warrington defender Joe Philbin would consider playing three games a week to help the Super League bounce back.

The competition was suspended on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Warrington in fourth place after winning four of his first seven games.

Clubs have been speculating on how to restart the campaign and Leeds Rhinos boss Gary Hetherington suggested that players could be forced to play up to three games per week.

Leeds captain Stevie Ward warned that such a move could affect players' well-being, and Philbin agrees, but is willing to accept such a demanding schedule if that means keeping his job.

He said Sky Sports News: "I really don't like the way some people have said there are no player wellness issues there. It's a problem. But at the same time, losing your job would also be a problem."

"He would because the game needs it. He needs the income, the income."

"I am sure we will be fine. Rugby league is a difficult sport. I am sure we will find a way to keep the sport going."

Philbin became a father earlier this month

Philbin has played in a number of high-profile games, including the Super League Grand Final, World Cup, and a Lions tour, but none was as stressful compared to the birth of his son Bobby Ray earlier this year. month.

Due to hospital rules, the 25-year-old was not allowed to stand by her girlfriend Laura while she was in labor.

"I had to push her through the door and then leave her," said Philbin. "I could hear her screaming down the hall. It was so hard, what was going on as a first-time mother. She was screaming out the door, letting him know he was still there with her.

"But they let me in about an hour later, and I had a son. As soon as you get to the room you have to put on a mask and completely disinfect yourself, hands, arms, everything. They are being very cautious."

"It is very difficult for the midwives and everyone who works there. They don't know if people stick to the guidelines. They are really making it difficult. I have a lot of respect for them."