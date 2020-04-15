Joe Exotic's husband shares an update on his prison experience

Tiger king star Exotic Joe She still remains in quarantine three weeks after several inmates at her Texas prison tested positive for COVID-19, her husband told E! News in an exclusive interview.

Dillon passage, who appeared in the popular Netflix documentary series and remains married to Joe while serving a 22-year sentence, said he is still isolated in a prison medical center. "Our phone calls are really limited," Dillon explained, adding that he has only spoken to Joe twice since his move to the facility.

Joe is "holding on," Dillon added. "He is a little sad because he can't talk to people like before, so that is taking its toll on him. I have no idea when he will be released from quarantine."

Despite being separated for the foreseeable future, the 24-year-old told us that he has no intention of going beyond the formal caretaker of exotic animals.