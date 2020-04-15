Joe Exotic's husband shares an update on his prison experience

Tiger king star Exotic Joe She still remains in quarantine three weeks after several inmates at her Texas prison tested positive for COVID-19, her husband told E! News in an exclusive interview.
Dillon passage, who appeared in the popular Netflix documentary series and remains married to Joe while serving a 22-year sentence, said he is still isolated in a prison medical center. "Our phone calls are really limited," Dillon explained, adding that he has only spoken to Joe twice since his move to the facility.
Joe is "holding on," Dillon added. "He is a little sad because he can't talk to people like before, so that is taking its toll on him. I have no idea when he will be released from quarantine."
Despite being separated for the foreseeable future, the 24-year-old told us that he has no intention of going beyond the formal caretaker of exotic animals.
As Dillon said, "Joe has told me several times that he doesn't want me to be alone and that if I find someone worth spending the rest of my life with, he will be fully supportive of me. I am loyal to Joe and I am by his side, and if the time comes that I need to find someone, I will have that conversation that Joe and I will have. "
Dillon, who now works as a waiter in Florida, is Joe's fourth husband, and the two only married for eight months before his arrest in 2018. The following year, Joe, 57, was convicted of killing five tigers at his Oklahoma zoo and trying to execute a murder-for-hire plot against a wildlife conservationist. Carole Baskin.
Joe spoke to Netflix from behind bars and stated that he was "done with the Carole Baskin saga."
"Now is the time to turn the tables and Joe is released from prison as a free man and released from all these charges," he said.
Dillon also hoped to clarify a recent interview in which he expressed interest in having marital visits with Joe. According to him, he "totally screwed up,quot; his wording and "would never have sex in prison."
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness airs on Netflix.
