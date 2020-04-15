Joe Biden gets an important substitute in Barack Obama who plans to take these steps with his wife Michelle Obama to help him beat President Donald Trump.

It has finally happened. Former Vice President Joe Biden obtained the long-awaited endorsement from his friend and former President Barack Obama.

After gaining the backing of Senator Bernie Sanders, the Biden campaign garnered official endorsement from Obama, who pledged to work hard to get him elected during this new era of social estrangement.

It has been confirmed that the popular Illinois politician will work overtime as a primary surrogate to launch a series of virtual fundraising events with top donors.

Obama and Biden will also appear side by side in joint television appearances in the coming weeks.

Biden's campaign also hopes that beloved former first lady Michelle Obama will participate in the fundraising and voter registration efforts.

In the supporting video, Obama began by speaking about the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic: “If there is one thing we have learned as a country in times of great crisis, it is that the spirit of caring for each other cannot be restricted to our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that is guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace, that kind of leadership doesn't just belong to state chapters and mayors. It belongs to the White House. And that is why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States. "

He continued: “Choosing Joe as my Vice President was one of the best decisions I made. He has the character and experience to guide us through one of our darkest moments and heal us through a long recovery. And you will surround yourself with good people: experts, scientists, and military officials who really know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the interests of the American people above their own. "

Obama added: “Because one thing everyone has learned now is that the Republicans who occupy the White House and run the United States Senate are not interested in progress. They are interested in power. They have been willing to kick millions out of their health insurance and remove protection from pre-existing conditions for millions more, even in the midst of this public health crisis. Even if they are willing to spend a trillion dollars on tax cuts for the wealthy. "

He also shared: "Right now, we need Americans of good will to unite in a grand awakening against a policy that has too often been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-treatment, disinformation, ignorance, and meanness. . And to change that, we need Americans of all political backgrounds to engage in our politics and public life like never before. ”

It is clear that Democrats are united to face Trump in the fall.



