Jimmy Greaves & # 39; recovering at home & # 39; after leaving the hospital | Football news







Former Chelsea, Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves has been released from the hospital after being ill last week.

A statement on the 80's Facebook page read: "We are delighted to let everyone know that Jimmy is now back home recovering with his wife Irene.

"He has been very ill and we hope he is well in the future."

