Jimmy Fallon remembers how his wife Nancy screwed up his proposal

Did you ever hear the story of how Jimmy Fallon he proposed to his wife Nancy Juvonen?
The couple told the story during Tuesday's home edition of Tonight's show.
After the night host bought a ring from Neil Lane, he called Nancy's father to ask permission to propose to him. Jimmy also let Nancy's brother know that he was going to ask the big question.
"So what happened was you ruined everything for me," Jimmy recalled. "You come to the door and say, 'I have a surprise for you.' I'm going, 'I hope it doesn't spoil my surprise', which was the most important thing. I got the ring."
The surprise was that Nancy had secured a reservation at Per Se, an acclaimed New York restaurant. Jimmy said he had been "dying,quot; to go to the establishment. However, he knew that he did not want to propose there.
"I was going to get involved, like at Gramercy Park or something that will always be around. Something classic," he said. "I didn't want to go to a restaurant because what if in 30 years, the restaurant changes hands? Now it's a laser tag place. Now, it's like, 'Kids, this is where your mom and I we compromised, in the house of laser labels. "
Jimmy decided to go to the restaurant and propose after dinner. However, dinner ended up lasting 14 dishes. When they returned home, Jimmy received a call from Nancy's brother, who wanted to know if the celebrity had knelt. Jimmy said no and explained that dinner lasted for several hours. Still, Nancy's brother encouraged him to stick with the proposal's plans and suggested to Jimmy that he ask Nancy to be his wife in a pub called Molly's. Then Jimmy asked his protagonist if he wanted to go out for another drink. While she agreed, he didn't end up asking the question until several months later.
"It was longer than your parents or my parents wanted," Nancy, who met Jimmy on the set of Saturday night live and then I worked with him on the film Passing fever, He said.
So how did he do it? Jimmy said he proposed to Nancy at her family's summer home in New Hampshire. While trying to fight the tears, he could not contain the hydraulic works.
"As soon as I started remotely pulling the ring out of my pocket, I started crying," she recalled. "I get on my knees and start shaking … My voice is shaking. It seems like I'm having a heart attack."
Of course, the producer said yes. In fact, his family saw everything and started cheering from inside the house. The two were married in 2007. The rest, as they say, is history.
Watch the video to hear them tell the whole story.
