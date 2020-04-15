Jimmy Fallon remembers how his wife Nancy screwed up his proposal

Did you ever hear the story of how Jimmy Fallon he proposed to his wife Nancy Juvonen?

The couple told the story during Tuesday's home edition of Tonight's show.

After the night host bought a ring from Neil Lane, he called Nancy's father to ask permission to propose to him. Jimmy also let Nancy's brother know that he was going to ask the big question.

"So what happened was you ruined everything for me," Jimmy recalled. "You come to the door and say, 'I have a surprise for you.' I'm going, 'I hope it doesn't spoil my surprise', which was the most important thing. I got the ring."

The surprise was that Nancy had secured a reservation at Per Se, an acclaimed New York restaurant. Jimmy said he had been "dying,quot; to go to the establishment. However, he knew that he did not want to propose there.

"I was going to get involved, like at Gramercy Park or something that will always be around. Something classic," he said. "I didn't want to go to a restaurant because what if in 30 years, the restaurant changes hands? Now it's a laser tag place. Now, it's like, 'Kids, this is where your mom and I we compromised, in the house of laser labels. "