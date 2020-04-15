Jessica Chastain Sends Vegan Burgers to New York Health Workers Who Fight COVID-19

WENN

The star of & # 39; Molly & # 39; s Game & # 39; It continues to support healthcare workers with the donation delivery days after sending boxes of snacks to the Lenox Hill Hospital emergency room and employees of the intensive care unit.

Actress Jessica Chastain He continues to keep New York healthcare workers fed during the coronavirus pandemic tired by sending plant-based burgers to hospital staff.

Earlier this month, the "Molly's game"Star sent snack boxes to the Lenox Hill Hospital emergency room and to the intensive care unit employees treating patients with COVID-19, filling the care packages with cupcakes, cookies, cornmeal, bars of protein and peanuts.

Now he is said to have donated a Beyond Burgers delivery to first responders at the same location, and meatless meals were highly appreciated after receiving pizzas from other generouss.

"The nurses loved it," a staff member told page six of the New York Post. "It was a big surprise. We love pizza, but this was a nice and healthy change."

Another added: "This is very nice of you. They are so good and surprisingly tasted like meat."

Chastain reportedly wants vegan burgers to be delivered weekly to the medical center during the coronavirus chaos.

The 43-year-old woman has yet to comment publicly on her charitable acts, but previously included handwritten notes on the snack boxes, expressing her gratitude.

"Thanks for being the superhero we need now," the messages read. "I hope this little food reminds you that there are millions grateful for what you do. I know I am. With love, Jessica Chastain."