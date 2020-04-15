Jed Wyatt stops following Tyler Cameron after he taunted the new singles series

Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt have been teasing each other on Twitter for the past few days after the launch of the new ABC-derived show, Listen to your heart. Us magazine picked up Cameron posts on social media in which she cheerfully mocked various aspects of the popular series.

During the first episode of the new dating show, the 27-year-old cast a shadow over his ex Bachelorette party co-star. Cameron turned to his Twitter account to say Jed should receive "producer credits,quot; for bringing creative ideas to the show.

The tweet came in combination with a photo of Trevor Holmes, a contestant on the series who closely resembles Jed in the eyes of Single amateurs. Additionally, Cameron taunted some of the female suitors.

Cameron joked about Wyatt's clothing choice, stating that everyone knew exactly what the country would look like.

We have already seen how all this aspect turns out … pic.twitter.com/6F1DjaA2fd – Tyler Cameron (@ TylerJCameron3) April 14, 2020

While Jed seemed to be having fun around it, fans later noticed that the reality star stopped following Cameron on social media.

Wyatt later said on his account that there was something very familiar about the new ABC series. He joked that maybe it was Trevor's jacket or all the guitars. Fans of High school I know that Cameron and Wyatt competed for Hannah Brown during Season 15.

Wyatt and Cameron were the final two options before the reality star finally settled on Wyatt. However, it wasn't long before Hannah and Jed called off their engagement after it was announced that the country singer was with another woman at home.

Brown, it seems, also watched the new addition to the franchise, turning to his Twitter to reveal that the entire episode was bringing back many terrible memories. She said on her account that she was "activated,quot; by everything.

Chris Harrison, the franchise host, yelled at the reality star with the message, "Understandably, my friend." Earlier this year, the 48-year-old host shared that he was not surprised by the news that Cameron and Brown dated again while in Florida.



