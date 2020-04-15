Jason Momoa is basically the P.E. from your son Master now

It doesn't sound like Jason MomoaChildren are on board during this pandemic.

With established social distancing protocols, the Aquaman Star is currently at home with her family, including her children with his wife. Lisa Bonet12 year old daughter Lolaand an 11 year old son Wolf.

"We had a great time. I rarely get home, so it's pretty special," said the actor. Ellen Degeneres through a video call. "We have a little space. I am very grateful."

As Momoa described to the talk show host during the day, that space features an impressive array of activities, including skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing axes, and shooting bow and arrow.

In one of his caves, the actor also has a wide variety of guitars, motorcycles, paintings, and art books. It goes without saying that there is no shortage of things to do, which is good considering that your little ones have to stay indoors for now.

Fortunately, according to the star, "they are doing very well."