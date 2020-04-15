Ja Rule STILL wants to fight 50 Cent

Ja Rule backs up his Versuz challenge to 50 Cent even though 50 is dodging the showdown.

Ja called Fat Joe while on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz as part of the next installment in the Versuz series by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. He promised to behave.

Fif responded by accusing Ja of wanting attention.

"Who wants to fight, here and # 39; s and here is a moment of silence for those who are still sick and suffering. G-unitbooks # g-unitrecords," he tweeted along with a gif of him laughing and walking away in his trunk.

Here's what Ja has to say about the 50's response:

"I just want to say that everything is love on my side, I am never afraid to compete. They asked me to do a verzuz with 50 and I said, of course, I don't go back hahaha … I stay next to my catalog and records. I have written for others that I LOVE HIP HOP … #fortheculture "

We believe that 50 should do it for the culture. What do you have to lose?