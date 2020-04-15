Ja Rule challenges 50 Cent to Instagram Live Song Battle

WENN



You're the boss he's down for a real battle with the rival 50 cents. After fighting with rapper "In Da Club" for almost 2 decades, Ja revealed on a new Instagram Live that he was ready for a battle with Fiddy for the next installment of Swizz beatz and TimbalandVersuz series.

"I want all the smoke but I will behave," he promised Swizz and Fat Joe during a live broadcast on April 11. Apparently unconvinced, Swizz replied, "That sounds like devilish behavior."

<br />

Fans quickly shared an opinion on Ja's desire to have a battle with Fifty. "Ja Rule will never stand a chance against my 50 man. He is chasing influence," wrote a fan on Twitter. Others seemed skeptical that the battle would actually take place. "I don't think it's going to happen," one tweeted.

However, if they really did this, a fan believed that "Ja Rule would win." Another supporter said: "Ja has more hits than 50." However, some people were against the idea and said: "Nobody wants to hear that no story is lit."

The dispute between Ja and the 50s began in 1999 when his chain was stolen at gunpoint in Southside Jamaica, Queens. Fiddy later claimed that Ja saw him at a club with the culprit only a few weeks later. Ja admitted to having been robbed, but denied seeing 50 with the culprit. To make matters worse was when rapper J and Murder Inc. Black child They were arrested when 50 were stabbed in the Hit Factory recording studio in New York.

The two rappers had posted clues about each other and openly beat each other up on social media. Speaking of his meat in "Watch what happens live with Andy CohenIn 2019, Ja said, "Here's the thing. We've had this ongoing enmity for, I don't know, it seems like fifteen years have passed. "

"And I think it's time we got over it. So I'm going to take the day and … I'm pulling out of the circus. Because, I realized that when you entertain the clowns, you become part of the circus," continuous. "He is a bad father. He has the head of a large square box. And, one more thing: his breath seems to suck."