ITV broadcaster calls Michael Sheen Martin Sheen when he submits the questionnaire – Deadline

An ITV continuity broadcaster wrongly referred to Michael Sheen as the American actor "Martin Sheen" when he presented the second episode of Who wants to be a millionaire? drama Exam On tuesday night

Micheal Sheen was one of those who noticed the error on the screen, tweeting: "Hi @ITV, the least you can do is put my name on your FFS trailers." Later he changed his Twitter name to "Martin Sheen".

Hears @ITV The least you can do is put my name on your FFS trailers. – martin shine (@michaelsheen) April 14, 2020

Others also noticed the error. Raised by wolves Writer Caitlin Moran tweeted, "ITV advertised him as 'Martin Sheen.' But to be fair, he is such a powerful and resilient actor that he could probably be better at Martin Sheen than Martin Sheen."

And according to others on Twitter, the mistake was made more than once during the day on ITV as the channel continued Exam. "You keep referring to @michaelsheen as Martin Sheen in your voiceovers for Exam, I think, "noted one user.

Sheen stars as Chris Tarrant in the three-part drama, written by James Graham and directed by Stephen Frears. The story of the Charles and Diana Ingram cheating scandal in 2001 was seen by 5.3 million viewers when it debuted on Monday. The program launches at AMC in the United States on May 31.