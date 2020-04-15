IT company: IT company warns hackers during COVID-19 shutdown

CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, has warned hackers, including cybercriminals and state-sponsored threat actors, that take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to speed up their activities and spread their own infections.

Hackers have underground networks to communicate with each other and share resources for a cyber attack.

UST Global is the largest IT employer in Kerala and CyberProof is its wholly owned subsidiary.

Yuval Wollman, President of CyberProof, said: "As threat hunters, we have become increasingly aware of the greatest need for diligence and awareness of the latest cyber security threat: hackers taking advantage of new vulnerabilities during this difficult time. "

"In crisis situations, the underground community kicks in, and we must do the same. To protect your organization, make sure employees keep their guard up and follow best practices for cyber security," said Wollman.

