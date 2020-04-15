Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji BLAST from Insecure Kerry Washington: & # 39; I want to fight that H * e & # 39;

Kerry Washington directed multiple episodes about the new season of HBO Insecure. But things did not go so well between the Scandal actress and the cast of Insecure, MTO News has learned.

Yesterday, two of the main cast members of the shows, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji went to Live to discuss what it was like to have Kerry direct them. And they offered harsh criticism of Kerry's behavior while on set.

According to Yvonne and Issa, Kerry spoke with a very condescending accent, and pressed the actresses hard.

Yvonne Orji told fans: "I wanted to fight that hoe."

The two ladies teased Kerry for almost 5 minutes, before wrapping up their Live by falsely telling fans how much they "loved,quot; working with Kerry.

Listen to the above.

Yvonne plays Molly, Issa's best friend on Insecure. They have had their ups and downs for three seasons. When Kerry Washington led Orji, he got to the heart of it all.