Is Britain discounting the human and economic cost of the coronavirus?

LONDON – As Britain approaches 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, a solemn milestone in a contagion that has devastated its political leadership, a series of new statistics suggests that the government is discounting the human and economic cost of the epidemic.
The government's Office of National Statistics released data Tuesday that reveals that the death toll from the virus could be at least 10 percent higher than the official number of 12,107 because that number does not account for people dying in nursing homes or in their own residences. .
At the same time, the Office of Budgetary Responsibility, a tax watchdog group, said the blockade could cut Britain's economy by 35 percent in the second quarter and leave two million people out of work, an even worse prediction. than the darker warnings from the government.
Taken together, these new numbers cast a grim shadow on Britain's response to the epidemic, which has already been affected by a lack of evidence and questions about the supply of fans and protective gear.
And the government, fueled by the release of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the hospital after his fight with the coronavirus, became defensive about how it was handling both the increase in cases and the economic consequences.
"It is important that we be honest with people about what might be going on," Treasury Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged at a briefing on Tuesday. "These are difficult times, and there will be more to come."
Just like in the United States and other countries, nursing homes in Britain have become hot spots for the virus. Two major operators have reported 521 deaths in their homes in recent weeks, many of which have yet to be reflected in official statistics due to a delay in recording deaths.
The daily death toll, published by Public Health England, has become the main barometer to measure Britain's handling of the crisis. But it covers only patients who died in hospitals, raising suspicions that the government is trying to improve its performance relative to neighbors like France, which includes nursing home deaths in its statistics.
British authorities said on Tuesday they would work to include nursing home death statistics in overall death figures, but noted that it was difficult to do so because, unlike hospitals, there is no centralized reporting system for nursing homes. .
Britain's medical director Chris Whitty estimated this week that 13 percent of the country's nursing homes, or more than 2,000 facilities, had been affected by outbreaks. Nursing staff in many of these homes have complained of a severe shortage of masks, gloves, and other protective equipment.
Critics said the government, in its intense focus on propping up the National Health Service, was neglecting the nursing industry, which is more dispersed and run primarily by private companies and charities.
"It is almost as if the system has been stacked against them," Baroness Ros Altmann, a member of the House of Lords who campaigns on behalf of the elderly, told the BBC. "We have to realize what is happening and accelerate the measures we are taking to protect vulnerable older people."
In data released Tuesday, the Bureau of National Statistics reported that from the beginning of the year to April 3, there were 217 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes in England and Wales; 136 in private homes; and 33 deaths in hospices.
He estimated that 90.2 percent of deaths from the virus occurred in hospitals, while the rest occurred in nursing homes, hospices, or at home. Statistics do not include Scotland or Northern Ireland.
But for the week of March 28 to April 3, the office reported 16,387 deaths in England and Wales, the highest weekly total since it began collecting data in 2005, and 6,082 more than the five-year average death toll for that week. . He reported that 3,475 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
This suggests that people are dying from other diseases at rates significantly higher than normal or that the coronavirus is killing even more people than are accounted for. Medical experts say the blockage, and tensions at the National Health Service, are leading some people to postpone elective surgery or treatments for chronic diseases, which in turn leads to higher death rates.
Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh, said the misleading information was further evidence that the government had failed to increase the evidence.
"When you can't test, there is no way to determine if the cause of death was the coronavirus," he said.
While the government promised to run 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, it only conducted 14,506 during the 24-hour period ending Monday morning. That was less than the 18,000 tests conducted over a comparable period the previous weekend.
Mr. Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, did not question the economic figures of the Office of Budgetary Responsibility, although he highlighted his claim that this was just a scenario and that the economy could quickly recover from a deep depression once the closing. lifted But some economists said they were skeptical of a rapid return to normality.
"I don't think the UK will recover as strongly as the OBR data would suggest," said Simon Tilford, director of research at Forum New Economy, an economic research institute. "A shock of this magnitude is not supposed to do no lasting damage to the economy. "
Replacing lost consumption, particularly in the service sector, would be difficult, said Tilford, who described the long-term projections as overly optimistic. The report assumes that "it is possible to freeze the economy and come back to life," he added.
By downplaying reports of tensions within the government over when to reopen the economy, officials rejected reports that the Treasury is pressing for a quick end to the blockade. Sunak said the key to returning to economic health lies in first overcoming the medical crisis.
The block is likely to last until next month.
In a sign of problems to come, companies show greater-than-expected interest in the government's program to prevent job losses by paying 80 percent of the wages of people who cannot work due to the shutdown. In a survey, about 44 percent of companies said that at least half of their staff would receive a payment through the program.
"The blockade will clearly have a very significant impact on the economy, including increased unemployment, lower government income and a higher level of national indebtedness," said Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury selection committee.