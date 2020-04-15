Is Britain discounting the human and economic cost of the coronavirus?

LONDON – As Britain approaches 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, a solemn milestone in a contagion that has devastated its political leadership, a series of new statistics suggests that the government is discounting the human and economic cost of the epidemic.

The government's Office of National Statistics released data Tuesday that reveals that the death toll from the virus could be at least 10 percent higher than the official number of 12,107 because that number does not account for people dying in nursing homes or in their own residences. .

At the same time, the Office of Budgetary Responsibility, a tax watchdog group, said the blockade could cut Britain's economy by 35 percent in the second quarter and leave two million people out of work, an even worse prediction. than the darker warnings from the government.

Taken together, these new numbers cast a grim shadow on Britain's response to the epidemic, which has already been affected by a lack of evidence and questions about the supply of fans and protective gear.