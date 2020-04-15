IPL & # 39; postponed indefinitely & # 39; as India extends blockade, key officials say | Cricket News





The Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely after the COVID-19 pandemic, key franchise officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The eight-team league, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, was initially postponed until Wednesday before India announced a three-week shutdown last month.

After the blockade was extended Tuesday to at least May 3, officials from the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) held a conference call before informing franchises of a further delay.

"Well, all we know is that it has been changed indefinitely and that BCCI is working in a window in the future," Delhi Capitals Chief Executive Dheeraj Malhotra told Reuters.

BCCI has yet to make an official announcement, but the CEO of another franchise confirmed the decision.

"We have been informed that it has been postponed indefinitely, but we are still awaiting an email from the board with details," the official said, requesting anonymity.

IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel did not take calls or respond to a Reuters message commenting on possible tournament dates.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had previously recognized the difficulty of organizing the tournament amid the closure and travel restrictions forced by the global health crisis.

"Right now, we can't say anything," said the former captain of India. New India Express Newspaper on weekends.

"Airports are closed, people are trapped in their homes, offices are closed, no one can go anywhere. And it seems like this will be until mid-May."

"Where will they get the players from? Where will the players travel? It's just common sense that, for the moment, nothing is in favor of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL."

Local media speculated about a possible window in September-October, ahead of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.