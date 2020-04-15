IPhone SE 2 camera settings will be supported by Apple software

Apple's recently announced second-generation iPhone SE (or iPhone SE 2 as we'll call it) is the company's first phone with a single rear camera since the 2018 iPhone XR. While its camera hardware is basic, the new $ 399 device runs on last year's Bionic A13 chip, so it will take advantage of Apple's latest work on image processing. It's a combination that could reveal how much of Apple's photographic strengths lie in the hardware and how many in the software.

From a hardware perspective, the iPhone SE 2 has a relatively simple setup. On its back is a single 12-megapixel f / 1.8 camera, which, from a numerical perspective, is exactly the same as can be found on the back of the iPhone XR. It's also similar to the 2017 iPhone 8 that the SE 2's appearance mimics so closely. That means there is no additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera like the iPhone 11, and there is no 12-megapixel telephoto camera like the 11 Pro. Around the front, there's a 7-megapixel selfie camera, which is, again , the same resolution as the cameras on the 8 and the XR.

The software will have to do heavy work

While the hardware is a bit dated, the software side of the photography equation is more interesting. As previously mentioned, the iPhone SE 2 is powered by Apple's Bionic A13 chip, which made its debut in the iPhone 11 line last year. Apple says it is using this chip's image signal processor and Neural Engine to offer a series of software-based enhancements to SE 2 photos.

The most significant of these is the fact that the phone is now using a more advanced version of its Smart HDR algorithm that debuted with last year's iPhone 11 lineup. The “semantic representation”, as the company calls it, is designed to recognize individual elements within an image to illuminate them properly.

Essentially, Smart HDR works by taking a series of underexposed frames and one overexposed frame and uses them to get additional detail where you think the image needs it. Then the semantic representation alters the photo based on what it contains. You can sharpen your hair, for example, remove noise from the sky, or brighten a face more evenly. You can read more about the technology in our review of last year's iPhone 11 Pro, and it should mean that the photos have much more even lighting.

Compared to the iPhone 8, the SE 2 is also unique in being able to create portrait mode photos with a single lens. (The iPhone 8 Plus had the feature because it had dual cameras.) The iPhone XR had this same feature, and in our review, we actually preferred it to how the XS from that year generated its shots in portrait mode as the XR's main camera had a larger field of view and aperture. As the SE 2 camera has the same large f / 1.8 aperture as the XR, we are very hopeful. The same technology is also available on the front camera to create portrait mode shots from your single lens.

However, in other areas, the camera technology found in the iPhone SE 2 has been around for much longer. Optical image stabilization, a 6-element lens, a flicker sensor, 4K 60fps video recording, slow motion, and cinematic stabilization can all be found on the iPhone 8. Moreover, this is Apple's inexpensive device, so it is not surprising that it is not opening up much new ground.

Inevitably there will be areas where the iPhone SE 2 hardware will be a limitation. For example, there is no wide-angle lens here, and no amount of software processing will be able to capture data from outside the field of view of the main camera. But in those cases where it would normally only depend on the phone's primary camera, Apple's updated software could do a lot more heavy lifting, and we'll still be able to see the best that has come.