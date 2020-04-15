Instagram Direct Messgae on the desktop: the new direct message function of Instagram is now on the desktop, here is how to use it

The DM on the web feature is similar to the Instagram mobile app where users can chat with their friends, create new groups, share photos and videos, and even send a message. The new service also allows users to enable DM desktop notifications to keep users notified with new updates.
Do you want to use this function on your PC? Follow our step-by-step guide:
Prerequisites:
- Active Instagram account
- Compatible browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, etc.
- internet connectivity
Steps to follow:
Open any browser on your PC
Go to www.instagram.com
Login with Instagram or Facebook login credentials
Once you are logged in, click on the DM icon (looks like the DM icon from the mobile app)
Here, choose a contact or reply to someone's message by clicking on the contact in the list.
