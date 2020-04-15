Instagram Direct Messgae on the desktop: the new direct message function of Instagram is now on the desktop, here is how to use it

Facebook's proprietary photo and video sharing platform has always been an app-focused service, leaving the web version with only a few basic features like viewing posts and stories. However, now the company has finally added the Direct Messaging option to the Instagram website that allows users to send and receive an individual chat from their friends just like in the app.

The DM on the web feature is similar to the Instagram mobile app where users can chat with their friends, create new groups, share photos and videos, and even send a message. The new service also allows users to enable DM desktop notifications to keep users notified with new updates.

Do you want to use this function on your PC? Follow our step-by-step guide:

Prerequisites:



Active Instagram account

Compatible browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, etc.

internet connectivity

Steps to follow:





one) Open any browser on your PC



two) Go to www.instagram.com



3) Login with Instagram or Facebook login credentials



4) Once you are logged in, click on the DM icon (looks like the DM icon from the mobile app)

