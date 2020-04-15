Inside the cheating rumors of NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg

Instagram

This comes after the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; opened up about her husband's infidelity in the summer of 2019 after she opened a clothing store in Maryland.

NeNe leaksThe marriage to husband Gregg has been hit with another cheating rumor. One month after "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star accused her husband of cheating on a former employee, a new report suggested he had an affair with a woman who describes himself as a" younger "and" smaller "version of NeNe.

According to MTO News, the allegations come from one of NeNe's former Baltimore employees who spilled tea during his recent Instagram Live. According to the woman, Gregg used to hit a woman who worked there.

"Gregg was cheating … the girl was small and had a short haircut, and she was definitely Gregg's type," the former employee alleged. "One day, it was just me and her in the store, and the girl said to me randomly, 'Gregg tried to talk to me and we were face to face.'

This comes after NeNe opened up about her husband's infidelity in the summer of 2019 after she opened a Maryland clothing store at MGM National Harbor. During his appearance on the Monday episode March 10, Angela LeeOn the "Lip Service" podcast, she said Gregg helped her with the hiring process for the new store and shared: "[He] is really good at all the things I'm not good at."

NeNe said he remembered a girl, named Juanita, at the store who looked like Gregg's "type". She said, "He's very Gregg's type and Gregg really likes girls with short hair. When he met me, I had short hair."

He didn't initially think about it until he returned to the store after a while after an employee meeting where he noticed that Juanita and a gay employee were not getting along. "I was sitting there, the gay boy said, 'I don't appreciate you calling me queen and listen, you wouldn't want to do that because you know I know your secret,'" NeNe recalled. He added that Juanita denied everything the male employee implied, leading him to challenge her on FaceTime Gregg.

NeNe then confronted Gregg on the phone during the meeting. However, Gregg denied cheating and insisted: "We never did anything. We only talked on the phone. We never had sex." According to NeNe, Gregg said, "You weren't here for me to speak."