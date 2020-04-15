In Argentina, a commitment to making the language gender neutral gains traction

"We are always talking about equality, and the truth is that the language reveals the inequalities that exist in society in general," said the judge of the city of Buenos Aires, Elena Liberatori.

Last year, Judge Liberatori sparked a controversy by issuing a ruling in which ordinary gender words were spelled with an "e,quot; instead of the "a,quot; u "o,quot; which generally denotes feminine or masculine in Spanish. .

The quest to make Spanish less genderless is not limited to Argentina.

In the United States, for example, some politicians and academics, and even the Merriam-Webster dictatorshipAnd, I have accepted the word "Latinx,quot;. It is an alternative to Latin, the masculine form of the word that is used to encompass everyone by default in Spanish.

However, not everyone appreciates the change.

The drive for gender neutrality has also met with strong opposition worldwide, including among leading Spanish language experts. The Royal Spanish Academy, which oversees the most authoritative dictionary in the language, considers New formulations as an aberration.

What makes Argentina remarkable is the great acceptance that the new forms have had not only among activists but also in academic and government spheres.