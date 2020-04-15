In Argentina, a commitment to making the language gender neutral gains traction

BUENOS AIRES – Three days after Argentina's coronavirus blockade, the country's president called on men and women, Argentine and Argentine, to cooperate with the effort.
He too appealed to "Argentines, "Using a gender neutral term that does not exist in traditional Spanish grammar.
It was not the first time that President Alberto Fernández, who took office in December, publicly used gender neutral language.
But his decision to do it again at a time of public crisis underscored the scope of a movement that defies the old rules of language and works to make Spanish used in Argentina more inclusive.
"We are always talking about equality, and the truth is that the language reveals the inequalities that exist in society in general," said the judge of the city of Buenos Aires, Elena Liberatori.
Last year, Judge Liberatori sparked a controversy by issuing a ruling in which ordinary gender words were spelled with an "e,quot; instead of the "a,quot; u "o,quot; which generally denotes feminine or masculine in Spanish. .
The quest to make Spanish less genderless is not limited to Argentina.
In the United States, for example, some politicians and academics, and even the Merriam-Webster dictatorshipAnd, I have accepted the word "Latinx,quot;. It is an alternative to Latin, the masculine form of the word that is used to encompass everyone by default in Spanish.
However, not everyone appreciates the change.
The drive for gender neutrality has also met with strong opposition worldwide, including among leading Spanish language experts. The Royal Spanish Academy, which oversees the most authoritative dictionary in the language, considers New formulations as an aberration.
What makes Argentina remarkable is the great acceptance that the new forms have had not only among activists but also in academic and government spheres.
In recent years, gender-neutral formulations have become increasingly common in university publications, government documents, and even some court rulings, even though they continue to be the subject of fierce debate among the general public.
Judge Liberatori said she had long been aware of how language can maintain social norms. When she was sworn in as a judge in 2000, the sign outside her door said "judge," rather than the female term for a judge: "judge." She changed it.
Later, when she issued a ruling using gender neutral language, Judge Liberatori faced a complaint filed by a group of lawyers with the city Council of Magistrates, which has the power to punish judges for violating the rules. .
The council sided with Judge Liberatori, ruled that judges could write their judgments with the "e,quot; and said it would publish a manual for using gender-neutral language.
"We have joked that we should name the manual after,quot; the attorney who filed the complaint, said Cristina Montserrat Hendrickse, an attorney who represented Judge Liberatori in the matter.
Ms. Hendrickse, who is transgender, believes that adopting gender inclusive language can have a profound effect on social and cultural norms. "It recognizes that there are not only men or women," he said.
However, she acknowledged that she herself does not use it in daily communication.
"I am over 50 years old," he said. "It is too difficult for me to change my whole way of speaking.
However, her 22-year-old daughter, Erika Sofia Hendrickse, "uses it constantly," Hendrickse said.
That kind of widespread acceptance makes Ariel Muzzupappa, a 22-year-old non-binary artist who also uses words with the variation "e,quot;, feel "more comfortable."
"It makes me feel more included," said the artist, "as if I was no longer the stranger."
There is no consensus among experts on how long people have been using the letter "e,quot; to neutralize gender words in Spanish, said Karina Galperín, a professor of literature at the Torcuato di Tella University in Buenos Aires.
"It is the result of a very, very broad historical process," he said, even if its recently extended use may make it seem like a recent phenomenon.
Before the use of the "e,quot; found wide adherence, Spanish speakers who wanted to be more inclusive used either sex, or the @ symbol or an "x,quot;. The "e,quot; has been more widely accepted because it is easier to pronounce.
"It has clear advantages, but some people find it totally repulsive," Galperín said. Although "there is a great deal of unanimity in rejecting the use of the masculine form as the default, the solution to that problem is not so unanimous," he said.
The Royal Spanish Academy argues that gender neutral advocates are trying to solve a problem that does not exist.
The Spanish, says the academy, already has a way of taking into account both sexes. According to the rules of their grammar, they point out, the masculine form of words can be used in the plural to encompass everyone. So "Argentines,quot; with an "o,quot;, for example, can be used to refer to Argentine citizens of any gender.
But by expressly rejecting the old rules, gender neutral advocates are making a broader point, said Santiago Kalinowski, director of the Department of Linguistic and Philological Research at the Argentine Academy of Letters. (Their views do not represent those of the institution).
"This resource is explicitly placed outside of language rules to make it more eye-catching," he said. "This intervention is interesting because its objective is not grammatical, but political and social, to create a consensus to change the culture and eventually change the laws."
The language change coincided with the emergence of a feminist movement in Argentina that united around a campaign against feminicide or the murder of girls and women due to their gender. That campaign, called "Not One Less,quot;, was essential to expand political support to legalize abortion, a legislative priority for Mr. Fernández.
Non-Spanish speaking countries are also grappling with gender's place in the language.
In Sweden, the effort It has reached preschool, where teachers avoid pronouns like "he,quot; or "she," preferring to refer to children as "friends,quot; or to use a gender-neutral pronoun, "chicken."
In the United States, the use of "them,quot; as a singular pronoun has become increasingly common among people who reject traditional gender designations.
In France, change has been slower. Government Officially opposed gender neutral formulations, although the Académie Française, the official guardian of the French language, finally agreed to allow professional titles to match the person's gender rather than being uniformly masculine.
In Argentina, Mr. Fernández, a law professor, wooed the movement to make language less masculine when he campaigned for the presidency. In the logo of his campaign, the word "all,quot;, which means "all,quot;, was represented by a symbol of the sun instead of the second letter "o,quot;.
Soon after taking office, some government departments began to adopt gender-free language. The pension system, for example, published a guide for all its staff in inclusive language. But it did not order its use in official documents.
Mónica Roqué, the agency's secretary-general for human rights and gender, helped write the manual and accredits youth movements for promoting language changes.
"They encouraged us to think about this," he said. "That transgression of using a letter that is neither,quot; a "nor,quot; or "really made us think about what it means."
The National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism in Argentina has also begun to use inclusive language in some official resolutions. But he has refrained from using the "e,quot; formulation for fear that it would create more confusion than awareness.
"In general, there is a desire to always use inclusive language," said Victoria Donda, director of the institute. "But inclusive language cannot leave some people out."
In poorer neighborhoods, Ms. Donda said, people are not so used to hearing that the letter "e,quot; replaces the "a,quot; or the "o," and that can be confusing.
Still, Mrs. Donda's 5-year-old daughter always talks to the "e,quot;.
"I have to use it on her, because she corrects me if I don't," he said.
