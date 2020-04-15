In a slum in Manila, Coronavirus blockade hits hard

MANILA – Even before the coronavirus reached Manila, a saying in the capital's sprawling San Roque slum – "no one dies of fever,quot; – crystallized the numerous threats its residents faced in their daily lives.
Small crimes fueled by drugs. Food shortage. Overcrowding and poor sanitation. Fever, body aches, and cough were common long before the virus appeared.
President Rodrigo Duterte's confinement in Luzon, the Philippines' largest island and home to Manila, is moving into its second month, further plunging the people of San Roque into poverty as the virus continues to rage. However, the restrictions have not stopped snotty kids from playing ball in the maze of alleyways in slums, as parents shout half-admonitions to stay away from each other.
Home to approximately 6,000 families, conservatively, around 35,000 people, San Roque, in the northern Quezon suburb of Manila, has for years been home to some of the poorest people on the fringes of Philippine society.
Many of the men are day laborers who work on construction sites in the ever-expanding metropolis. Others are provincial migrants whose travels led them to the miserable shanty towns of the slum, made of dilapidated cardboard and roofs of rusty iron plate.
"Now it is a nightmare for people like us," said Susana Baldoza, a grandmother of four who has lived almost half of her 59 years in San Roque, subsisting on odd jobs. "Now that there is a blockade, we cannot go out to look for work, to survive."
She says she doesn't doubt that The virus is a killer, but he believes that many are more likely to starve because government aid has been slow to come. Now, neighbors are helping neighbors as the community turns inward to feed its poorest residents.
Frustration at the confinement recently exploded into violence. An April 1 meeting in San Roque turned into an impromptu rally, with dozens of people taking to the streets demanding government responses on when they would receive the promised relief.
Police officers in riot gear and uniforms responded forcefully, fighting with protesters and sending 21 people to jail. Duterte accused Kadamay, a group that advocates for the poor, of inciting violence, and warned that his government would not be lenient to those who challenged him.
"Now is the time to set an example for everyone," Duterte said, telling the police that "shoot them dead "if they believed the protesters were putting their lives in danger." I'm not used to being challenged, "he said." Not me. Let this be a warning to everyone.
So far, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in San Roque, although Baldoza is almost certain that residents have been infected. "I pray to God there are none, but how could there be none?" she said.
As of Wednesday, 349 people had died in the Philippines from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 5,453 infections had been confirmed. But that number is likely to rise sharply, as the Philippine government has I just started mass testing this week.
Community leaders in San Roque have been gluing cardboard signs reminding people not to spit. Some people have started wearing face masks, but most have not. Using them in the stifling heat of the city can be stifling, some said; Others said they would rather spend what little money they had on food.
Yumi Castillo, a Kadamay volunteer social worker, said it was difficult to explain the concept of social estrangement to people who spend their lives crowded together in small, makeshift spaces.
His group had printed information about the virus for volunteers to distribute. But judging by the many children playing in alleys and congested streets, the message didn't seem to be getting through.
"There are practically no health services here. Nobody teaches them, ”Castillo said at a community center where rice, food, drinking water and alcohol were classified and stored.
Mrs. Baldoza, the grandmother of four, volunteered as a cook for a community kitchen in San Roque, serving fried herring over rice, courtesy of the Catholic Church and a civic group that has been helping residents overcome the crisis.
"The people here are very poor, as you can see," said Baldoza, frying fish outdoors in a wok. "We don't have the money or the luxury of going to the supermarkets. We have received no government help, no foreign aid, except the donations they give us. And the people cannot work.
His neighbor, analyst Mikunog, was waiting for his food to be served. Ms. Mikunog's partner does not have a permanent job, although she is sometimes lucky to find work on construction sites. He had just been hired as a day laborer when Mr. Duterte imposed the confinement.
Now the family's future is bleak. With four young children to feed, Mrs. Mikunog, 28, looking haggard-looking, said she was at her wits trying to figure out how they would survive.
"Sometimes we talk and wonder how long this blockade will last," he said. "Will we starve to death?"
Priests in office collars and sturdy jeans made lunches, but their camaraderie belied the gravity of the situation. While meals were being prepared, the riot police moved in to disrupt the feeding program. They accused left-wing organizations of using it to recruit people to campaign against the government.
Officers, some in black uniforms and others in combat uniforms, carried canes and long firearms. They confiscated signs saying: "Help, not jail." After tense negotiations, a commander, who refused to identify himself, finally relented. But he warned the group to split up after the food was distributed and to practice social distancing.
"We are only serving the people," said King Garcia, a 39-year-old priest.
"The government put them on the sidelines at a time when they needed help the most," he said. "If the virus doesn't kill them, hunger will."