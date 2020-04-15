In a slum in Manila, Coronavirus blockade hits hard

MANILA – Even before the coronavirus reached Manila, a saying in the capital's sprawling San Roque slum – "no one dies of fever,quot; – crystallized the numerous threats its residents faced in their daily lives.

Small crimes fueled by drugs. Food shortage. Overcrowding and poor sanitation. Fever, body aches, and cough were common long before the virus appeared.

President Rodrigo Duterte's confinement in Luzon, the Philippines' largest island and home to Manila, is moving into its second month, further plunging the people of San Roque into poverty as the virus continues to rage. However, the restrictions have not stopped snotty kids from playing ball in the maze of alleyways in slums, as parents shout half-admonitions to stay away from each other.