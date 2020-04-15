Images of famous musicians before being famous

Brendon Urie High School was the cutest!
one]
How we all think of Billie Eilish:
What Billie Eilish looked like before she became famous:
two]
How we all think about Harry Styles:
What Harry Styles looked like before he became famous:
3]
How we all think of John Legend:
What John Legend was like before he was famous:
4]
How we all think of Prince:
What Prince looked like before he became famous:
5]
How we all think of Dolly Parton:
What Dolly Parton looked like before she became famous:
6]
How we all think of Jay-Z:
What Jay-Z looked like before he became famous:
7]
How we all think of Freddie Mercury:
What Freddie Mercury looked like before he became famous:
8]
How we all think of Britney Spears:
How Britney Spears looked before she became famous:
9]
How we all think of Mariah Carey:
What Mariah Carey looked like before she became famous:
10]
How we all think about Drake:
What Drake looked like before he became famous:
eleven]
How we all think of Lenny Kravitz:
What Lenny Kravitz was like before he was famous:
12]
As we all think about Selena Gomez:
What Selena Gomez looked like before she became famous:
13]
How we all think about Rihanna:
What Rihanna was like before she was famous:
14]
How we all think of David Bowie:
What David Bowie looked like before he became famous:
fifteen.
How we all think of Tina Turner:
What Tina Turner looked like before she became famous:
sixteen.
How we all think of Céline Dion:
What Céline Dion looked like before she became famous:
17]
How we all think about Erykah Badu:
What Erykah Badu was like before she was famous:
18]
How we all think of Patti Smith:
What Patti Smith looked like before she became famous:
19]
And how we all think about Brendon Urie:
What Brendon Urie looked like before he became famous:
