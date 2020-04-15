Images of famous musicians before being famous

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Images of famous musicians before being famous

Brendon Urie High School was the cutest!

one]

How we all think of Billie Eilish:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

What Billie Eilish looked like before she became famous:

two]

How we all think about Harry Styles:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Harry Styles looked like before he became famous:

3]

How we all think of John Legend:

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

What John Legend was like before he was famous:

4]

How we all think of Prince:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Prince looked like before he became famous:

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

5]

How we all think of Dolly Parton:

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

What Dolly Parton looked like before she became famous:

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

6]

How we all think of Jay-Z:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

What Jay-Z looked like before he became famous:

7]

How we all think of Freddie Mercury:

What Freddie Mercury looked like before he became famous:

8]

How we all think of Britney Spears:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

How Britney Spears looked before she became famous:

Instagram: @britneyspears

9]

How we all think of Mariah Carey:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Mariah Carey looked like before she became famous:

10]

How we all think about Drake:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What Drake looked like before he became famous:

Instagram: @therealdennisg

eleven]

How we all think of Lenny Kravitz:

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

What Lenny Kravitz was like before he was famous:

12]

As we all think about Selena Gomez:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

What Selena Gomez looked like before she became famous:

13]

How we all think about Rihanna:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

What Rihanna was like before she was famous:

14]

How we all think of David Bowie:

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

What David Bowie looked like before he became famous:

fifteen.

How we all think of Tina Turner:

Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

What Tina Turner looked like before she became famous:

William Morrow and company

sixteen.

How we all think of Céline Dion:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Céline Dion looked like before she became famous:

17]

How we all think about Erykah Badu:

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

What Erykah Badu was like before she was famous:

18]

How we all think of Patti Smith:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

What Patti Smith looked like before she became famous:

19]

And how we all think about Brendon Urie:

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

What Brendon Urie looked like before he became famous:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here