'I'd really rather not talk about it anymore'

While Charli assures fans that the two of them are still close friends, Chase shares online that he's more than grateful and blessed. for spending time with her.

TikTok stars Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Chase hudson they have gone their separate ways. On Tuesday, April 14, Charli, 15, announced that she and her boyfriend, also known as Lil Huddy, separated and told fans and followers that she would rather not discuss their separation any further.

The creator of the dance video TikTok released a lengthy statement on the matter via Instagram Story, along with a photo of her and her ex. "As you saw Chase's relationship and mine from the beginning, I decided I needed to tell everyone that we are no longer together," began his speech.

"It pains me to say this, but we have decided that this is the best for both of us," the teenager continued. "We are still close friends and I wouldn't trade that for anything. I really have a lot of love for Chase and I wish him nothing but the best for him. I'm glad to see all the great things he has for him." "

Asking for privacy during this difficult period of her life, Charli explained, "I wanted to take the time to process it myself." She added: "Breaks are difficult for anyone, so I really prefer not to talk about it anymore."

Chase has also used social media to confirm his breakup. "Charli is an amazing person and I am more than grateful and blessed for spending the time I spent with her," he stressed in his statement. "We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry that it took her so long to introduce herself, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."

Charli and Chase were romantically linked in December 2019. However, the couple waited until Valentine's Day 2020 to go public with their romance. At that time, he published a series of beloved photos of them. A particular snap saw them kiss with a castle in the background. "Happy Valentine's Day babe @lilhuddy", simply captioned the post.

Weeks before the breakup, Chase was hit with cheating rumors. TikToker Companion Josh Richards released a diss song, "Still Softish", in late March, suggesting that Chase tried to get closer to his girlfriend, Nessa Barrett. However, Chase was quickly defended by tweeting"I love a woman. Don't tell lies."