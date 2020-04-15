How to transfer files from Samsung to PC: How to transfer files from Samsung smartphone to PC using Your phone application

Microsoft has added a new feature to the Your Phone app as part of its partnership with Samsung. The app now has a new feature that allows users to wirelessly transfer files from compatible Samsung smartphones to the PC and vice versa.

The feature works by simply dragging and dropping files and requires a Samsung smartphone that comes with the Link to Windows feature.

So if you are a user of a Samsung smartphone and want to use this feature, follow our step by step guide.

Prerequisites:



Windows 10 Insider Program

The latest version of the Your Phone application

Latest version of Link to Windows (1.5 or higher) on Samsung smartphone

Compatible Samsung smartphones:



Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Steps to transfer files from Samsung phones to Windows 10 PC

one) Download and install the Your Phone application on a Windows PC from the Microsoft Store



two) Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to connect the Samsung smartphone to the app.



3) Now, open the phone screen in the Your phone app and head to the My files app on the Samsung smartphone



4) To transfer a single file, click on the file, photo, video or document and drag them to the desired location on the PC



5) To transfer more than one file at the same time, press and hold and select multiple files by selecting the check box and then dragging them to the PC





How to transfer photos from Galaxy app with Your phone app

one) Open the phone screen in the Your phone app and open the Gallery



two) Now go to Albums and select one and drag them to PC



How to transfer files from PC to Samsung smartphone

one) Open the phone screen in your phone app



two) Now select the files you want to transfer from the PC



3) Drag them to your phone window

