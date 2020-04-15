How to transfer files from Samsung to PC: How to transfer files from Samsung smartphone to PC using Your phone application

The feature works by simply dragging and dropping files and requires a Samsung smartphone that comes with the Link to Windows feature.
So if you are a user of a Samsung smartphone and want to use this feature, follow our step by step guide.
Prerequisites:
- Windows 10 Insider Program
- The latest version of the Your Phone application
- Latest version of Link to Windows (1.5 or higher) on Samsung smartphone
Compatible Samsung smartphones:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 +
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 +
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 +
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Steps to transfer files from Samsung phones to Windows 10 PC
Download and install the Your Phone application on a Windows PC from the Microsoft Store
Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to connect the Samsung smartphone to the app.
Now, open the phone screen in the Your phone app and head to the My files app on the Samsung smartphone
To transfer a single file, click on the file, photo, video or document and drag them to the desired location on the PC
To transfer more than one file at the same time, press and hold and select multiple files by selecting the check box and then dragging them to the PC
How to transfer photos from Galaxy app with Your phone app
Open the phone screen in the Your phone app and open the Gallery
Now go to Albums and select one and drag them to PC
How to transfer files from PC to Samsung smartphone
Open the phone screen in your phone app
Now select the files you want to transfer from the PC
Drag them to your phone window
You can find the transferred files in the Downloads folder on the phone
