How to start the live broadcast on OBS

I keep writing about the live stream as if it's accessible and easy to do, which is not the case. It is actually quite difficult to start. I'm sorry! My fault. I didn't want to lead you astray. If you're still curious about Twitch, I have a gift for you: a guide on how to get started.

Before diving in, I will start with a few caveats. First, there is Many ways of transmitting. Zoom allows you to stream directly to YouTube, for example, and you can always go live on Instagram. Some forms of transmission are easier; Others are more difficult. They all require a little knowledge on how to read forums and they don't want to die while doing the necessary troubleshooting. This is do not A complete guide.

Second, this is not intended to be exhaustive. I've been streaming for a while on my own channel, and most of what I'm going to present is just what I've picked up since I've been on Twitch. Third, know that even if you do everything right, something is probably not going to work. It's okay. Become one with problem solving and do things systematically so you can always work backwards and find the source of your problem. Also, remember that live troubleshooting on streaming is a rite of passage.

Fourth, this guide also assumes you are a beginner and don't plan to buy a new PC just to broadly stream or modify one you already own (for example, buy an internal capture card). It also focuses on streaming using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), a piece of open source software that many people use to stream live. (If you already have your setup working and just want to learn how to use OBS, feel free to skip to the "How to stream with OBS,quot; section).

If that's you, let's dive in!

Step 1: hardware

This is where your journey begins, traveler. Actually, now that I think about it, we should back off a bit.

Step 0: Why do you want to stream and what do you want to get?

This is the true beginning of your adventure. Why do you want to transmit? Be honest with yourself. (And feel free to text me on why! I'll probably include your answers in a future post in this column.) Is it because you want to gain fame, fortune and influence online? Is it because you want to take your friendly gaming sessions to a higher level? Is it because you have a specialized skill, for example, cooking, yoga, etc., that you want to share with people? Is it just because it seems like a fun thing to do?

These are all valid reasons to start streaming, but it's important to ask the questions first as well because it will influence the type of setup you will ultimately want. But that is a later step.

Step 1 (again): Hardware

This is where you will determine the actual quality of your transmission. There are three questions to ask: On which machine do you plan to transmit? What type of webcam and microphone do you have access to? How is your internet connection?

Any answer is fine; I used to stream the PS4 game through a 2017 MacBook Air via the console's remote gaming feature, which honestly should be illegal. (It worked; however, I wouldn't recommend doing it.) The reason why these questions are important to answer is twofold: the software options will change depending on the operating system you are running (Windows, macOS, mobile, console), and the quality of your transmission will differ depending on how your camera is. web / microphone / internet connection.

Ideally, you'll want to use the newest and fastest computer you have, and the best microphone and webcam in your arsenal. Your computer is the brain of the operation, no matter what you are broadcasting. It has to be fast enough to handle whatever you're doing: DJ? Gaming? – While their also encode and upload a video stream to Twitch (or whatever platform you have chosen to use). If it's older, your computer will yell at you, which is fine. Ignore her screams and the wild amount of heat she's generating. Don't wonder if you could bake a cookie on the heatsink.

So here is what you should do: connect your microphone and your webcam (not a shame if they are on board) to your computer, and test them to see if everything works. One tip: getting clear audio is more important, at least initially, than having a great video. If everything works, great!

Next, check your internet speed. You are going to want a fast connection, specifically a fast charging speed. I would say a load of around 8–9 Mbps is the minimum for stable HD video output. If you don't have that yet, don't worry! There are some software configurations that I will review later that you can use to adapt them to your pipes.

If you plan to stream console games, the other piece of equipment you want to have on hand, aside from the additional HDMI cables and a long Ethernet cable, is a capture card. A capture card is a cool device that duplicates the audio and video that comes out of your consoles and sends it to your computer as a video input, which your streaming software can recognize and stream. The current standard is the Elgato HD60, which sells for around $ 200, although you can get a refurbished one at a slightly cheaper price. (The S + has many more functions, but it is much more expensive).

Other hardware to consider: lighting and green screens. Probably the most important thing you can do for yourself after getting a good microphone is to invest in good lighting for your broadcast space. Help your camera do the vital work of making you look good. That can mean anything from setting up a lamp behind your camera to light up your face / body correctly to investing in a dedicated ring light that ensures everything looks smooth. Green screens are another popular tool for updating the look of your broadcast. Basically you set it up behind you and you can use your streaming software to edit your background so that it is directly in front of your video output. (Think about Zoom's virtual backgrounds, but with the game you're playing.)

Do you have all that? Excellent! Now is the time to move on.

Step 2: software

I am not going to lie to you: there are many buttons and you will have to click on many of them. This can be intimidating. But you can do it! It's about trying everything until you find a solution. Time to wrinkle your brain.

I will divide this section by platform.

Windows

Congratulations! You have most of the options. Initially, the live stream was developed primarily for business users and hardcore gamers, meaning the software was developed for people who had working machines, machines that needed to be powerful enough to render. Crysis or make corporate Excel sheets.

Let's focus on the free offers. Basically you have three options: Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Streamlabs OBS and XSplit. (There's also Twitch Studio, which airs specifically on Twitch.) Each one has its charms; Of the three, I prefer regular OBS because it feels standard in a way that my brain appreciates. In fact, I would recommend using OBS for most people. Streamlabs is also incredibly customizable and fairly easy to configure, with a built-in ecosystem of built-in overlays, extensions, and themes.

Mac OS

Hi Mac users. Actually, you are quite lucky because in the last year alone it is easier to stream on a Mac. Elgato introduced OBS Link, which greatly simplifies the use of a capture card on Macs, which you literally It couldn't have done it before without hacky processor-intensive solutions, and Streamlabs made its debut on macOS, in very at last. Your options are Streamlabs OBS and Regular OBS, which are very solid.

Mobile

The first thing I have to say is: yes, you can do this. Twitch and Mixer will allow you to stream from your phone if you download their dedicated apps, for example. But your options will be limited and fragmented by platform. There's Periscope, which allows you to stream to Twitter and Instagram Live, which does exactly what it sounds like. (You can also stream live to YouTube from a mobile device if you have more than 1,000 subscribers.)

What you can stream depends on the platform and the app you are using. Mixer allows you to stream mobile games, while Twitch does not. The Streamlabs mobile app, on the other hand, will allow you to stream what's on your screen to the platform of your choice. If you really dedicate yourself to transmitting from your phone, good speed. You have a difficult row to plow. While streaming is possible, the audio and video quality is generally much lower, the streaming itself is more difficult to customize, and is very limiting on what it can actually do working. (It should be said that you mayIn fact, stream from iOS devices to OBS using Elgato Screen Link, which is good if you want to stream mobile games.)

Console

This is the easiest way to transmit. All you have to do is connect your Twitch / Mixer / YouTube account to your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, and you're ready to go. However, there are major drawbacks. You can't customize your stream at all, and there are weird UI elements that get in the way of the game. Consoles handle audio very well, but adding video becomes much more complicated. (Translation: If you want to upgrade your stream, you'll buy a console-specific webcam. Sorry!) Here's a more detailed guide on how to start streaming on the console.

How to stream with OBS

Right. So now that we have the options out of the way, it's time to dive into the software. For this part of the guide, I'm going to stick with regular OBS because it's what I know best and because it also translates to Streamlabs OBS. (It is the same in both macOS and Windows).

Step 2.5: OBS

Don't be afraid, traveler. OBS may seem like the Big Evil in the live streaming universe, but it is truly a powerful ally, if you can master what it is trying to tell you. OBS is a route station: it is the point where its inputs (webcam, microphone, game capture) and outputs (its transmission) merge.

The first thing you should know about OBS is that it looks like this.

This used to scare me; now it consoles me because I am in control (mostly).

The first thing you'll notice are the menus at the bottom: Scenes, Fonts, Mixer, Scene Transitions, and Controls. The second thing to look at are the numbers at the bottom, labeled "LIVE,quot;, "REC,quot; and "CPU,quot;. Once you open OBS, you should start to see your CPU usage increase. When you are live, expect that number to increase.

Basically OBS works like this: scenes are the building blocks of any broadcast. Whatever is in a scene is what is put on your broadcast. You can customize scenes with sources, which you can add, and check the audio levels for basically any source within a scene through the mixer.

Scene transitions are there if you want to customize your appearance when you switch scenes, but I haven't found that it matters much, personally. (Think of the PowerPoint transitions.) The controls do exactly what it says. Those little gray buttons are how you'll push everything live. We will return to Settings in a moment.

What we're going to do now is set up three scenes on OBS: a "streaming starts soon,quot; scene, a "live,quot; scene, and one for interruptions, you know, in case you have to run to the bathroom or refresh your drink

So, let's start with the Stream Changing Soon scene. The first thing you should do is remove all the preprogrammed scenes because they are empty and because renaming them is about 5 percent more painful than it should be. To do so, highlight the scene and click the minus button at the bottom of the box. Excellent!

Now click the "+" button next to it and enter the scene name. Something like "Transmission starting soon,quot;. You will have to be clear and specific because you don't want to be looking for scenes while you are broadcasting. This is part of the flexibility of OBS: You can have as many scenes as you want, and they can be as specific as you want. If you want to have silly graphics and not have to redo them every time you want them on screen, the Scenes tool is what you're going to use.

Now that we have a scene, let's move on to the sources. Click the "+" button under the fonts. Whoa! It's a long list!

Unfortunately, all of these things mean something. For now, let's focus on the most important thing: creating a great graphic that shows our personality for the people who are going to see our channel. So now: Open Photoshop / MS Paint / etc., and get to work! Save that file somewhere specific, too, because we'll need it.

Okay! It's time to go back to OBS. Highlight your scene again and click the "+" button in the fonts; then navigate to "Image,quot; and rename the font, again be very specific, and make sure the "make font visible,quot; box is checked. Maybe name it something like "This is my home screen soon hahaha,quot;. Click Browse, locate the image file, upload it, and then click OK. This is what mine looks like so far.

Oh no, my image doesn't fit my streaming canvas because I didn't size it correctly in Paintbrush! If it's you, it's a pretty easy solution. Just manipulate the image the same way you would if you resized something else, dragging the corners. If you really beefed it up, resize the image in your image editor to fit the dimensions of your screen, which you can find in Settings,gt; Video,gt; Base Resolution (Canvas).

Anyway, great! We have our first scene. That wasn't so difficult, was it?

The next thing you need to know is what those things actually do in the audio mixer. Pound for pound, Desktop Audio is probably the most powerful thing you should know in configuring your audio mixer. Basically Desktop Audio sends whatever sound is on your computer to your stream. That's Spotify, YouTube, game music from whatever you're playing on your computer, everything. With one higher warning: play everything that points to Desktop Audio If you access your settings by clicking on the gear below, you will see a number of options for getting the audio. And this is where it starts to get complicated. You can avoid a ton of troubleshooting in the future by making sure your audio is routed to the same place.

This setting is not scene specific, although it does change depending on where the sources point in the scene. Basically, if there is an audio source that has its output pointed to Desktop Audio, and the source is in the scene that is currently active, you will hear it. Sources do not output video or audio if they are not in an active scene. Let's take a look at the audio mixer scenes / sources / triumvirate again. There is no reason, it is nice to see.

When I'm broadcasting, I like to do a little pre-show to give people time to filter on my channel. Most of the time it's just a "live,quot; scene with some cool beats playing below it as I settle into my apartment and finish setting things up. I use YouTube; you can use whatever you want: whatever you are playing on your computer will be output to the desktop audio, as long as the desktop audio receives audio from where you sent the music. Copyright policies differ depending on the platform you are using, but it is generally a good idea not to use copyrighted material; you do not want a strike on your account or a temporary suspension. (If you like more advanced stuff, you can find and make animated overlays for your home screen soon, but that's definitely beyond the scope of this tutorial.) We'll talk briefly about audience stuff later, but the main thing to remember is that streaming is a second-screen activity, almost like a podcast.

Next thing you need to do is repeat the same steps as above to create an intermission scene that can be changed quickly if you need to. You got it!

Finally: the live scene. This is where things get a little more complicated. Start in the same way as before creating a new scene. On the source tab, add two new sources: one for the audio input capture and one for the video capture device. What we are going to do here is add your webcam and microphone to your sources, so that your audience can see and hear it. From the menus that appear for those fonts, select the devices to use and give the fonts the appropriate names ("logitech webcam,quot;, "blue yeti microphone,quot;, etc.).

The video capture device (your webcam) should appear on the OBS canvas, but your audio device will not. A note here that should save you troubleshooting time: if your webcam is being used by different software, will not appear on OBS. Be sure to close any other software that may be using your camera.

Your microphone will appear as a new set of bars in your audio mixer. Now is the time to make sure your levels are appropriate. In general, you want to be in the yellow part of the mix for everything; if you hit the red part of the bar it will sound terrible. Your audience will tell you to adjust as needed – simply slide the volume bars below the offensive entry to change levels.

Now is the time to incorporate everything else. One of the best things about streaming is that it is infinitely customizable; You can add browser feeds to capture audio, play alerts on your channel when someone subscribes or follows, and basically anything else you can think of. For now, we will keep it simple. Let's add a game to your broadcast output. (If you don't plan on playing a streaming video game, feel free to skip this bit.)

We'll start with games on your computer because the process is a little bit easier to explain, and it's different on Mac and Windows. We will start with Mac this time.

To add a game to your source list in OBS, you will have to do a little solution, for now, and use a window capture. They work similarly to video input capture sources, but instead of capturing video, you're going to capture the specific window of the game you're playing. Find the window that has the game running in the menu in the same way, and add / name the font the same way you did with the others. In Windows, there is an option called Game Capture, which allows you to capture any current full-screen window or choose a specific game to stream.

Adding a console game is more difficult because it introduces another piece of software: Elgato Game Capture HD. (This is if you have decided to use the Elgato HD60s / s +). Remember, you will need the capture card to send your video and audio to your computer and your television at the same time. We will start with Windows.

First, make sure your console is turned on, and that you have properly connected the HDMI cables to the capture card and that the capture card is connected to the appropriate USB port on your streaming PC. (If you're using a PS4, be sure to disable HDCP copy protection on the PS4 in the settings as it will make your screen look strange and otherwise horrible noises will come out of your TV. For other consoles go here).

You will then need to start Game Capture HD. You should see what's on your TV in this app. Look in the upper right corner where a small image of your capture card should be, and click on your settings by clicking on the gear below it. You should be able to change the settings there based on the console you've connected to your capture card. It is important to change the settings to match your console here because this changes what is happening inside the card and the signals it sends to your computer.

Finally, go back to OBS and add a new video capture source to your live scene. You should see your Elgato capture card as an option, labeled by the port it's on; choose it. Your console video will now be reflected on OBS.

For Mac, the process is different. You need to download a separate software called OBS Link, which is what will allow your computer to recognize the input signal from the Elgato capture card as a video capture device, which you can then add to your stream. (It is important to note that the S + can connect to Mac directly and does not need the OBS link to work.) You can find more information on how to configure it here.

Phew. There is a lot to do, right? And you're not ready to stream yet. But you have a live screen!

Step 2.7: OBS configuration

Now we dive into the configuration. This is extremely important because, as I mentioned earlier, this is how we are going to optimize our pipes. (If you are using Streamlabs, the software probably did this for you at startup.) The first thing to do is open the settings, navigate to the video settings, and then change the frame rate: "Common FPS Values,quot; in OBS – to 30. This will greatly reduce the processor load. To move on, feel free to go to town in the "Exit Resolution (escalation)"; If your transmission is still choppy, drop the output resolution. However, its viewers probably notice a proportional drop in quality.

There's a ton of other options here. The other important box is under the output where you can find your computer's streaming settings. Changing the encoder, bitrate, and defaults will change the way viewers experience your stream, so don't hesitate to play here. If something breaks, you will know what did.

But the most important part of this section is connecting OBS to your streaming platform. Go to the Stream tab and choose your service. If it asks for a transmission key, go to its settings on the platform you have decided to use; It should be there somewhere. Never give out your broadcast key because if someone else has it, they can broadcast whatever they want to their channel.

Step 2.97: record yourself

You're almost there. And you're probably wondering: what does this really look like? Well I have good news for you. What is displayed on the screen in OBS is what will generate the stream. But if you want to see and hear what your microphone and webcam are like in action, you need to take a quick recording of yourself so you can see it for yourself before broadcasting it to an audience. To do that, press the "Start Recording,quot; button in Controls. It will record what is happening in OBS and save it to the location outlined in Settings,gt; Output,gt; Recording. You can watch your stream there!

Step 3: Stream!

Now that you have your hardware configured and your software configured, it is time to do some final checks before putting it to work. The first: do you have a place where you can easily read the chat? It can be your phone, a tablet, an old computer, just a place where you can see what people are saying and answer. The difference between live streaming and something like live television is that streaming is about interaction; talking to your viewers is what people are looking for. The other thing is having a channel page that shows you: what interests you, what you play, and what kinds of things you like to do. Go ahead and play around with themes, overlays, and extensions until you find a look and brand you like.

However, the most important thing to remember is that the broadcast is not really about the audience you attract, although that's really cool, it's about being social and having a good time.

If you know you can keep it fun, you're ready to go live. Go ahead, hit that button. (You will immediately be live with whatever is on your screen at OBS, in case it is not clear.) One last thing: to switch scenes while OBS is running, just click on the scene. One last tip: if you are taking a break and your microphone is active in the break scene, be sure to mute it until you return.

Oh, and if you have any questions, you already know who to call.