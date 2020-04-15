How Ms. America's cast compares to real-life players

The fight for equal rights is underway.

With FX's debut in Hulu's limited series America lady, viewers are stepping back in time to the tumultuous 1970s when the feminist quest for equality took center stage and faced significant (and very surprising) opposition. The series, which premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Wednesday April 15 with its first three episodes, brings to life iconic figures such as Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug as they unite and fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would grant women the same constitutional rights as men, and presents Phyllis Schalfly, the conservative brand of fire that stood in her way, determined to stop her progress. (Effectiveness remains, to this day, frustrated in Congress.)

Executive protagonist-producer Cate Blanchett like the bewildering Schlafly, a woman who argued that women deserved no power as they continued to accumulate their own power.America lady presents an impressive list of Hollywood talents. And while some, like Sarah PaulsonThey play fictional characters created for the series, most play people who have really existed.