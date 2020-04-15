How Ms. America's cast compares to real-life players

The fight for equal rights is underway.
With FX's debut in Hulu's limited series America lady, viewers are stepping back in time to the tumultuous 1970s when the feminist quest for equality took center stage and faced significant (and very surprising) opposition. The series, which premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Wednesday April 15 with its first three episodes, brings to life iconic figures such as Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug as they unite and fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would grant women the same constitutional rights as men, and presents Phyllis Schalfly, the conservative brand of fire that stood in her way, determined to stop her progress. (Effectiveness remains, to this day, frustrated in Congress.)
Executive protagonist-producer Cate Blanchett like the bewildering Schlafly, a woman who argued that women deserved no power as they continued to accumulate their own power.America lady presents an impressive list of Hollywood talents. And while some, like Sarah PaulsonThey play fictional characters created for the series, most play people who have really existed.
Before sitting down to see how one great progressive moment gave birth to the powerful moral majority, forever changing the landscape of American politics, see who plays whom and, most importantly, how they compare!
Sabrina Lantos / FX; AP / Shutterstock
Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly
The two-time Oscar winner stars America lady while the conservative Illinois housewife was determined to stop the Equal Rights Amendment in its tracks. She also served as executive producer on the limited series.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem
the Bridesmaids and Spy Star portrays the iconic feminist figure and co-founder of both Ms. Magazine and the National Political Caucus for Women.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; AP / Shutterstock
Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan
The iconic and chameleonic comedian stars as the ardent author of The feminine mystique commonly known as the mother of the women's movement.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; Everett / Shutterstock
Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug
The three-time Emmy winner known for her work on Justified and The Americans She plays the three-term New York congresswoman who coined the campaign's iconic slogan "This woman's place is in the house: the House of Representatives,quot; and spearheaded the effort to ratify the ERA.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; Bettmann / Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus
the The Hunger Games star and Charlie's Angels The director portrays the pro-life and socially progressive Republican appointed by the President Gerald ford lead a presidential commission to promote the rights of women who fought to prevent their party from being overtaken by the religious right.
Pari Dukovic / FX; Wally McNamee / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Image
Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm
the Orange is the new black The actress is the first African-American congresswoman and the first African-American candidate to run for president of a national political party when she organized an unprecedented campaign in 1972.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; Fairchild Archive / Penske Media / Shutterstock
Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau
the I'm dying here star plays the young Harvard-educated feminist lawyer who not only co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem, but also worked with the future Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the ACLU
FX; Brettman / Getty Images
Niecy Nash as Florynce "Flo,quot; Kennedy
the Going up and When they see us Star guests such as the feminist activist and advocate who served as a friend and confidant of Steinem and Chisholm and co-created the Black Feminist Organization from salon-style meetings in her department.
Michael Gibson / FX; Rhs / AP / Shutterstock; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
James Marsden as Phil Crane
the Westworld Stellar guests such as the conservative Illinois congressman with presidential aspirations who became one of Schlafly's most powerful allies.
Sabrina Lantos / FX; Rhs / AP / Shutterstock
John Slattery as Fred Schlafly
the Crazy men The actor plays the husband of Phyllis, a prominent lawyer, Republican donor and anti-communist activist.
America ladyThe first three episodes are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes are available every Wednesday.
